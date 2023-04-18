Queens Of The Stone Age announce 2023 UK dates

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced three UK dates. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Know One Knows rockers will play a trio of UK shows as part of their European tour dates. Find out how to buy tickets.

Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed three new dates for 2023.

Josh Homme and co - who are embarking on dates across Europe this summer - will also play headline shows at Halifax's The Piece Hall, Margate's Dreamland and Cardiff Castle on 20th, 22nd and 23rd June respectively.

Support for the shows comes from Isle of Wight indie rockers Coach Party.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday 21st April from 9am and they'll be preceded by an artist presale this Wednesday 19th April at the same time.

What are Queens Of The Stone Age's 2023 UK dates?

20th June 2023 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22nd June 2023 – Margate, Dreamland

23rd June 2023 - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

How to buy tickets to Queens Of The Stone's UK dates:

Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st April from 9am BST at Ticketmaster.

An artist pre-sale will take place on Wednesday 19th April from 9am BST.

Who's supporting Queens Of The Stone Age on their UK dates?

Support for QOTSA comes from infectious indie pop rockers, Isle of Wight four-piece Coach Party.

Coach Party - "FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)" (Official Video)

