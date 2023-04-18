Queens Of The Stone Age announce 2023 UK dates

On Air Now
18 April 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 12:42
The Know One Knows rockers will play a trio of UK shows as part of their European tour dates. Find out how to buy tickets.
Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed three new dates for 2023.
Josh Homme and co - who are embarking on dates across Europe this summer - will also play headline shows at Halifax's The Piece Hall, Margate's Dreamland and Cardiff Castle on 20th, 22nd and 23rd June respectively.
Support for the shows comes from Isle of Wight indie rockers Coach Party.
Tickets go on sale here on Friday 21st April from 9am and they'll be preceded by an artist presale this Wednesday 19th April at the same time.
Coach Party - "FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)" (Official Video)
