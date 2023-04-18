Queens Of The Stone Age announce 2023 UK dates

18 April 2023, 12:37 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 12:42

Queens Of The Stone Age Perform At Finsbury Park in 2018
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced three UK dates. Picture: Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Know One Knows rockers will play a trio of UK shows as part of their European tour dates. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queens Of The Stone Age have confirmed three new dates for 2023.

Josh Homme and co - who are embarking on dates across Europe this summer - will also play headline shows at Halifax's The Piece Hall, Margate's Dreamland and Cardiff Castle on 20th, 22nd and 23rd June respectively.

Support for the shows comes from Isle of Wight indie rockers Coach Party.

Tickets go on sale here on Friday 21st April from 9am and they'll be preceded by an artist presale this Wednesday 19th April at the same time.

READ MORE: Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and more for Roskilde 2023

What are Queens Of The Stone Age's 2023 UK dates?

  • 20th June 2023 – Halifax, The Piece Hall
  • 22nd June 2023 – Margate, Dreamland
  • 23rd June 2023 - Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

How to buy tickets to Queens Of The Stone's UK dates:

Tickets go on sale on Friday 21st April from 9am BST at Ticketmaster.

An artist pre-sale will take place on Wednesday 19th April from 9am BST.

Who's supporting Queens Of The Stone Age on their UK dates?

Support for QOTSA comes from infectious indie pop rockers, Isle of Wight four-piece Coach Party.

Coach Party - "FLAG (Feel Like A Girl)" (Official Video)

READ MORE: Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Latest Videos

Jamie Oliver discusses his new children's book with Chris Moyles

Jamie Oliver: "I've never physically written a cookbook"

News

Skunk Anansie in London in 1995

What does Skunk Anansie mean? The story of the band's name and more

DMA'S Tommy O'Dell talks to Radio X

DMA'S album track by track: How Many Dreams?

Ed Gamble presents Radio X show while being on Celebrity Hunted

Watch Ed Gamble present Radio X show in hiding as he films Celebrity Hunted

Queens Of The Stone Age Songs

Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

See more Queens Of The Stone Age Latest

Kurt Cobain On MTV Unplugged in November 1993

The best MTV Unplugged sessions

Excellent drummers: Dave Grohl, Reni, Taylor Hawkins and Ronnie Vannucci Jr

The most incredible drumming moments caught on camera

Queens Of The Stone Age in 2000: Nick Oliveri, David Catching, Josh Homme, Hutch, Gene Trautmann

Where did Queens Of The Stone Age get their name from?

Alex Turner and Miles Kane attend The Mercury Prize as The Last Shadow Puppets in 2008

Who are the greatest ever supergroups?

Queens of The Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age announce live stream fundraiser for Bataclan attack 5th anniversary