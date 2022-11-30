Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and more for Roskilde 2023

Blur are among the headliners at Roskilde 2023. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band continue their string of reunion dates with a headline show at the Danish Festival next summer. Find out who joins them on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Roskilde festival has announced its line-up for 2023.

The

Find out everything you need to know about Roskilde 2023 line-up.

READ MORE: Blur's Alex James "delighted" over reports Liam Gallagher could be his neighbour

What dates are Roskilde Festival 2023?

Roskilde Festival takes place on 24th June - 1st July 2023.

Who's headlining Roskilde 2023?

Roskilde Festival will see the likes of Blur, Burna Boy, Christine And The Queens and Queens of The Stone Age headline.

Who else is on the Roskilde 2024 line-up?

Joining Blur, Queens of the Stone Age and Christine And The Queens are Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Japanese Breakfast, Kesi, Rina Sawayama, Tobias Rahim, Tove Lo and more.

When do Roskilde 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Roskilde festival are on sale roskilde-festival.dk.

How much do Roskilde Festival tickets cost?

Tickets for the festival cost approximately £280 + booking fee. Visit roskilde-festival.dk for more.

READ MORE: Blur's 2023 tour dates and how to buy tickets

Last year's Roskilde saw performances from the likes of The Strokes, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kacey Musgraves and Tyler, the Creator.

READ MORE: Blur announce reunion gig at London's Wembley Stadium for 2023