Where did Queens of the Stone Age get their name from?

As Josh Homme announces the latest volumes of his Desert Sessions, we look into how his main band QOTSA got their name.

This week has seen Josh Homme announce the next in his Desert Sessions series.

After a 16-year hiatus, the Queens of the Stone Age rocker has revealed the next cut from his collaborative project will be released this year.

Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 - which also go under the titles Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels - will feature everyone from Royal Blood's Mike Kerr to Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and due to come out on 25 October 2019.

When Josh Homme isn't focusing on his various side projects, he's busy fronting Queens of the Stone Age, having released seven albums with the rockers so far.

But how did the California-formed band get their name? Was it a case of No One Knows or Go With The Flow?

Find out here...

Queens of The Stone Age. Picture: Press/Andreas Neumann

Before Queens of the Stone Age, Josh Homme was in a band called Kyuss - which broke up in 1995.

The rocker joined Screaming Trees as a touring guitarist, before then forming a new band called Gamma Ray, with which he released their Gamma Ray EP.

However, threatened by a lawsuit from a German power metal band with the same name, Homme was forced to come up with a new moniker for the band.

It was then that he called upon a nickname which was first given to Kyuss by their producer Chris Goss.

Speaking at Ozzfest 2000, Nick Oliveri recalled: When we were making a record in 1992, under the band Kyuss, our producer Chris Goss, he would joke and say, 'You guys are like the Queens of the Stone Age.'

"The band was originally called Gamma Ray, but we got threatened with a lawsuit because someone else had it. So we were Queens of the Stone Age."

Asked why they were called Queens and not Kings, Homme added: "Kings would be too macho. The Kings of the Stone Age wear armour and have axes and wrestle.

"The Queens of the Stone Age hang out with the Kings of the Stone Age's girlfriends, when they wrestle. And also, it was also just a name given to us by Chris Goss.

"He gave us the name Queens of the Stone Age. Rock should be heavy enough for the boys and sweet enough for the girls. That way, everyone is happy and it's more of a party. Kings of the Stone Age, is too lopsided."

