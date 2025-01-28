Queen's Brian May is a huge Star Wars toy collector & Yoda is his favourite, says wife Anita Dobson

Queen guitarist Brian May with Star Wars character Yoda inset. Picture: Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images, Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Anita Dobson has revealed one of his big hobbies is to buy collectables from the famous franchise.

Brian May is avid collector of Star Wars toys, according to his wife Anita Dobson.

The legendary Queen guitarist's wife has revealed that he is somewhat of a hoarder when it comes to his collection of Star Wars and Queen memorabilia and there is one figure in particular that he's drawn to.

Speaking at the launch of Cirque du Soleil show Corteo at London's Royal Albert Hall, the actress - who's best known for playing Angie Watts in EastEnders - said: "Brian is a collector of 'Star Wars' toys. And astronomical stuff, Queen stuff. He’s a big collector."

"He buys a packaged one and one that he can have for the grandkids, the 75-year-old actress added.

“He’s bought quite a lot. It’s eased off a bit, as he’s gone through life. His favourite is the little green guy, he loves Yoda.

“He also loves dinosaurs, like most kids do, and prehistoric creatures.”

Though the actress describes the Bohemian Rhapsody legend as a hoarder she admits she is a semi-hoarder, Dobson also commends her husband for being handy and keeping things that may later become useful.

"I always think I’ve got to have a clear out and a lot of my clothes go to the local hospice," Dobson went on. "But you know there’s so much stuff. The way I look at it, my husband is a hoarder and I’m a semi-hoarder."

She added: “Every time the door opens more stuff comes in, so it’s a bit like King Canute, it just keeps building up. But you know what? I’m lucky.

“I try to lessen the accumulation of stuff that comes in. My husband is really clever so any little things that come in that you think are useless he will go, ‘No, no, don’t get rid of that because it might come in useful.’ And it does. Something he is fixing, or something he has decided to add, and there it is, he’s got it in his DIY box.

And part of his hoard that will hopefully come in useful is May's impressive Queen memorabilia, which Dobson suggests will one day be made public for the world to enjoy.

“He’s got all his costumes, all his records, all those one-off records, loads of stuff," said the actress. "His legend will live on forever, as will Queen’s.”

Last year saw Brian May and Anita Dobson celebrate their 24th anniversary, by sharing a a photo from their "favourite restaurant in the world".

The pair tied the knot on 18th November 2000, but met many years before at a film premiere in 1986 and May produced on her Talking Of Love album, which was released in 1988.

