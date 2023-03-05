Brian May on Bohemian Rhapsody sequel: "We've been talking about it"

Queen's Brian May says there are discussions about a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel. Picture: Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist has talked about the likelihood of a sequel to the Bohemian Rhapsody Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic.

Brian May has discussed the possibility of a sequel to the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The 2018 film starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury became the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time and took home four Oscars, including the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Now, the legendary guitarist has teased there have been discussions about a second film, which would pick up from where the last season dropped off.

He told the Daily Star: "We've been talking about it. I felt proud of it and the people who played us were just phenomenal.

"It's so tempting to do the sequel - it would be worth it just to work with those boys again."

The Will We Rock You Star added: "Bohemian Rhapsody climaxed in Live Aid and I suppose implicitly Freddie starting to deal with his AIDS, but an awful lot happened between the end of the film to the end of the glory days of Queen.

"I loved the fact we were able to do it for Freddie. That really means a lot and I felt we did it in the right way, and in the right spirit. Of course we were represented in the movie because we were a group, but it was really all about Freddie, and I think we did him good."

Back in 2021 Queen drummer Royal Taylor was more doubtful about the chances of a Bo Rhap sequel, but did think it would be "stupid" to rule it out.

Asked by cleveland.com what his view was when it came to another film, he replied: "Well, right now there isn’t one. I think when we did the movie we felt like, 'Well, that went well. Let’s leave it there'. The movie only went up to the Live Aid concert in 1985. There’s obviously a lot more to the story. But I haven’t seen a screenplay yet that is workable."

The 73-year-old rocker added: "I think it might be stupid to rule out a sequel, but it’ll have to be a proper thing, not just a cash-in, you know?"

