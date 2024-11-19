Brian May and Anita Dobson celebrate 24th wedding anniversary

Brian May and Anita Dobson in 2018 and 1987. Picture: Whitby/Getty Images, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Queen guitarist and the actress married in 2000 after first meeting in 1986.

Sir Brian May has celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with Anita Dobson.

The pair tied the knot on 18th November 2000, but met many years before at a film premiere in 1986 and May produced on her Talking Of Love album, which was released in 1988.

The legendary Queen guitarist and the former EastEnders actress shared an image of themselves last night (19th November) as they went out for a special dinner at their "favourite restaurant in the world".

May was married to Christine Mullen from 1976 to 1988 and there was certainly some speculation at the time about his relationship with Dobson, which the guitarist explored in his 1989 Queen hit I Want It All.

May hinted on their illicit beginning in another post which showed Dobson in the video for her album's lead track Talking Of Love, which read: "And on this day 34 years ago this track was released - a collaboration born of a love that was to blow both our lives apart."

The Bohemian Rhapsody rocker went on: "But it eventually led to a marriage that has somehow endured for 24 years. Look, folks - I have to point out - you're not looking at "My Perfect Life" in these last 3 posts of mine. Anita would agree with me in saying that our marriage needed hard work every day of the week throughout those years."

The 77-year-old rocker added: "Relationships are not easy, especially since we seldom fall in love 'conveniently' (think Romeo and Juliet !). But just being able to start again every day can go a long way towards keeping it together. And the rewards are many and manifest. So tonight we're celebrating making it SO FAR !! 😊 Good luck out there. Bri".

Brian May and Anita Dobson in 1987. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Back in September this year, Brian May revealed that the suffered from a “minor stroke” which left him rushed to an ambulance and in urgent need of care and worried about the use of his left hand.

He told fans in an Instagram video update: "I hope you’re all well out there. I’m here to bring you first of all some good news. I think good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days and I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago and what they called it was a minor stroke and all of a sudden - out of the blue - I didn’t have any control over this arm so was a little scary."

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

The legendary guitarist went on to praise the staff at Frimley Hospital and admit that he didn't let fans know earlier because he didn't want their sympathy or to be inundated with messages of concern.

"I had the most fantastic care and attention from Frimley Hospital where I went," he continued. "Blue lights flashing a lot. Very exciting. I might post you a video if you like.

"I didn't want to say anything at the time because I didn't want anything surrounding it. You know I really don't want sympathy. Please don't do that 'cause It'll clutter up my inbox and I hate that."

The We Will Rock You star also went onto explain that he is OK but has been "grounded" by doctors, who have advised him to not do anything which will raise his heart rate.

"So good news is I'm OK. I'm just doing what I'm told, which is nothing. So I'm grounded. I'm not allowed to go out. Well, I'm not allowed to fly, not allowed to have planes flying over which will stress me, but I'm good."

May followed doctors orders and by October he was able to watch The Last Dinner Party play a homecoming show at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, where he called them "new British Rock Royalty".

Sharing an image of himself posing with the Nothing Matters outfit, alongside the caption: "I got to meet the new British Rock Royalty tonight - The Last Dinner Party - and they completely smashed it tonight at the Eventim Apollo. What a great show ! What a joy !!! Thanks Emily for inviting me. That was just what I needed - a good ol' dose of Rock Tonic. Folks, you have to see these guys. Bri”.

In the comments section bassist Georgia Davies replied: "Thank you so much Brian!! We wouldn’t be a band without growing up with your music so it meant so much to us".

Fellow guitarist Roberts added: "It was such an honour to meet you Brian!! Thank you so much for coming, it meant the world to us!!"

