The Prodigy pay tribute to Keith Flint on what would have been his 55th Birthday

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Howlett and Maxim have wished their late frontman, who tragically died in 2019, a Happy Birthday.

The Prodigy have paid tribute to Keith Flint.

The frontman and founding member of the Essex-formed outfit tragically passed away on 4th March 2019 at the age of 49.

Now, surviving members Liam Howlett and Maxim have marked would would have been Flint's 55th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the duo shared a video consisting of images of their iconic bandmate taken by Rahul Singh with the text: "There will only ever be 1 Flinty!

"Happy Birthday brother,

"Ya boys x".

See the clip below, which was also captioned with the hashtags: "#theprodigy #weliveforever"

The Prodigy have continued on as a duo since the loss of their legendary frontman and they have paid tribute to him at every set with a hologram during their Firestarter anthem.

This summer alone has seen Maxim and Howlett play festivals all over the world, including the likes of Kalorama Madrid, Reading & Leeds Festival, Bilbao BBK Live and Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

The band will round off this year with new UK dates as part of their Disrupta Tour, before heading Down Under for dates in Australia and New Zealand in 2025.

Tickets for their UK dates go on general sale on Friday 20th September at 10am, but fans can get exclusive pre-sale access by signing up here by 8am on Wednesday 18th September.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale 10am Wednesday 18th December.

See The Prodigy's 2024 UK Disrupta Tour dates:

13th December – Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

14th December – The Warehouse Project, Manchester*

15th December – The Warehouse Project, Manchester

17th December – Dec Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

19th December – O2 Academy Brixton

20th December – O2 Academy Brixton

21st December – O2 Academy Brixton*

Visit theprodigy.com for their full live dates and more info on how to buy tickets.

