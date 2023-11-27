The Prodigy change lyrics to Smack My B***h Up - 26 years after track was released

The Prodigy have upgraded their classic single. Picture: Rahul Singh

The rave legends have updated the lyrics to their controversial 1997 single, 26 years after the song was released.

The Prodigy have changed the lyrics to Smack My Bitch Up.

The electronic and rave legends - comprised of Liam Howlett and Maxim - have updated the words to one of their most controversial hits.

The song has long been a live favourite among their fans, but the band has come under fire for the tracks title and indeed its chorus for claims of glorifying domestic violence.

Outlawed on a number of TV and radio stations, the band have, until now, refused to tone down the content, insisting the lyrics actually mean "doing anything intensely".

However, it has been reported that in two of the band's most recent hits the band have sung: "Change my bitch up" instead.

Watch it in action in a clip shared below:

The band are currently touring and this weekend played London's Alexandra Palace, where - as has become customary - they paid tribute to their late frontman Keith Flint during their iconic Firestarter single.

The duo first made their return to the stage in 2022 following the death of their founding member - who tragically passed away 4th March 2019, aged 49.

Taking to social media after their string of gigs to celebrate the 25th anniversary , they wrote: "Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fu* up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthaf*****s,

"Now let’s F**in do it again!"

Get the setlist for The Prodigy at Alexandra Palace on 25th November 2023:

Breathe

Omen

Voodoo People

Light Up the Sky

Climbatize (with Warrior's Dance snippet)

Everybody in the Place

Firestarter

Roadblox

Their Law

No Good (Start the Dance)

Get Your Fight On

Poison

Need Some1

Smack My Bitch Up

Encore:

Take Me to the Hospital

Invaders Must Die

Diesel Power

We Live Forever

Out of Space