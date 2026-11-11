The story of Breathe by The Prodigy

Breathe at 30: Facts about The Prodigy banger three decades on...

Maxim in The Prodigy's Breathe video. Picture: YouTube/The Prodigy

It's one of the band's biggest tunes and featured on their seminal album The Fat of The Land, but how much do you know about The Prodigy's 1996 track?

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By Radio X

The Prodigy's Breathe single was released on 11th November 1996.

It was the second track to be taken from the band's The Fat of The Land album, which followed on 30th June 1997. Breathe packed a huge punch and so did its unnerving accompanying video.

The song is an undeniable banger, but there's much more about the follow-up to Firestarter than meets the eye.

Find out more about the epic track here.

Breathe was released on 11th November 1996 The Prodigy's Breathe single artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork It became the Essex outfit's second consecutive UK No.1 after Firestarter The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video) The track's songwriters are named as Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero The Prodigy's former studio and live guitarist Jim Davies plays guitar on the track The Prodigy's guitarist Jim Davies in 2007. Picture: oby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images) The song samples a drum break from Thin Lizzy's Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed Thin Lizzy - Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed It also takes the swooshing sword effect from the beginning of Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin' Wu-Tang Clan - Da Mystery Of Chessboxin' (Official Music Video) The freakish music video, which came complete with bugs, cockroaches and a crocodile, was directed by Walter Stern The Prodigy - 'Breathe' The video won the 1997 Viewer's Choice MTV VMA Award and the 1997 International Viewer's Choice Award for the MTV EMAs The Prodigy at the 1997 MTV EMAs. Picture: Getty It also sees dancer Leeroy Thornhill make his last appearance in a Prodigy video The Prodigy's former bandmate and dancer Leeroy Thornhill in 2021. Picture: Graham Tarrant/Alamy The song became an anthem for Serbia's youth after it was performed in Belgrade on 8 December 1995, not long after breakup of Yugoslavia. The Prodigy - Breathe (Live @ Pionir Hall, Belgrade, Serbia, 08-12-1995) The song featured in an Australian TV advert for Tooheys Extra Dry beer Tooheys Extra Dry "Nocturnal Migration" TVC - AdNews

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