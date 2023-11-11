The story of Breathe by The Prodigy
11 November 2023, 15:00
It's one of the band's biggest tunes, which featured on their seminal album The Fat of The Land.
The Prodigy's Breathe single was released on 11th November 1996.
It was the second track to be taken from the band's The Fat of The Land album, which followed on 30th June 1997. Breathe packed a huge punch and so did its unnerving accompanying video.
The song is an undeniable banger, but there's much more to the follow-up to Firestarter than meets the eye.
Breathe was released on 11th November 1996
It became the Essex outfit's second consecutive UK No.1 after Firestarter
The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
The track's songwriters are named as Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality
The Prodigy's former studio and live guitarist Jim Davies plays guitar on the track
The song samples a drum break from Thin Lizzy's Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed
Thin Lizzy - Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed
It also takes the swooshing sword effect from the beginning of Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin'
Wu-Tang Clan - Da Mystery Of Chessboxin' (Official Music Video)
The freakish music video, which came complete with bugs, cockroaches and a crocodile, was directed by Walter Stern
The Prodigy - 'Breathe'
The video won the 1997 Viewer's Choice MTV VMA Award and the 1997 International Viewer's Choice Award for the MTV EMAs
It also sees dancer Leeroy Thornhill make his last appearance in a Prodigy video
The song became an anthem for Serbia's youth after it was performed in Belgrade on 8 December 1995, not long after breakup of Yugoslavia.
The Prodigy - Breathe (Live @ Pionir Hall, Belgrade, Serbia, 08-12-1995)
The song featured in an Australian TV advert for Tooheys Extra Dry beer
Tooheys Extra Dry "Nocturnal Migration" TVC - AdNews