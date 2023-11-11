The story of Breathe by The Prodigy

11 November 2023, 15:00

The late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video
The late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video. Picture: YouTube

It's one of the band's biggest tunes, which featured on their seminal album The Fat of The Land.

The Prodigy's Breathe single was released on 11th November 1996.

It was the second track to be taken from the band's The Fat of The Land album, which followed on 30th June 1997. Breathe packed a huge punch and so did its unnerving accompanying video.

The song is an undeniable banger, but there's much more to the follow-up to Firestarter than meets the eye.

Find out more about the epic track here.

  1. Breathe was released on 11th November 1996

    The Prodigy's Breathe single artwork
    The Prodigy's Breathe single artwork. Picture: Press/Artwork

  2. It became the Essex outfit's second consecutive UK No.1 after Firestarter

    The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)

  3. The track's songwriters are named as Liam Howlett, Keith Flint and Maxim Reality

    The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett
    The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett. Picture: Press/Carlos Alvarez Montero

  4. The Prodigy's former studio and live guitarist Jim Davies plays guitar on the track

    The Prodigy's guitarist Jim Davies in 2007
    The Prodigy's guitarist Jim Davies in 2007. Picture: oby Sessions/Total Guitar Magazine/Future via Getty Images)

  5. The song samples a drum break from Thin Lizzy's Johnny the Fox Meets Jimmy the Weed

    Thin Lizzy - Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed

  6. It also takes the swooshing sword effect from the beginning of Wu-Tang Clan's Da Mystery of Chessboxin'

    Wu-Tang Clan - Da Mystery Of Chessboxin' (Official Music Video)

  7. The freakish music video, which came complete with bugs, cockroaches and a crocodile, was directed by Walter Stern

    The Prodigy - 'Breathe'

  8. The video won the 1997 Viewer's Choice MTV VMA Award and the 1997 International Viewer's Choice Award for the MTV EMAs

    The Prodigy at the 1997 MTV EMAs
    The Prodigy at the 1997 MTV EMAs. Picture: Getty

  9. It also sees dancer Leeroy Thornhill make his last appearance in a Prodigy video

    The Prodigy's former bandmate and dancer Leeroy Thornhill in 2021
    The Prodigy's former bandmate and dancer Leeroy Thornhill in 2021. Picture: WENN Rights Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

  10. The song became an anthem for Serbia's youth after it was performed in Belgrade on 8 December 1995, not long after breakup of Yugoslavia.

    The Prodigy - Breathe (Live @ Pionir Hall, Belgrade, Serbia, 08-12-1995)

  11. The song featured in an Australian TV advert for Tooheys Extra Dry beer

    Tooheys Extra Dry "Nocturnal Migration" TVC - AdNews

