What are The Prodigy's biggest songs?

The acclaimed dance collective are back on the road this summer, so Radio X has looked at which of their tunes - featuring the late, great Keith Flint - have been viewed and streamed the most times.

The Prodigy - Breathe: release date 11th November 1996 Based on a drum break by Thin Lizzy and a sword sound effect from a Wu Tang Clan record, this is The Prodigy's most popular tune. Having been their second consecutive Number 1 in 1996 and certified double Platinum by the BPI, the track has been streamed over 164 million times on Spotify and the official video has been watched over 99 million times on YouTube. The Prodigy - Breathe (Official Video)

The Prodigy - Firestarter: release date 18th March 1996 Released over a year in advance of their album The Fat Of The Land in the Spring of 1996, the iconic Firestarter was one The Prodigy's first Number 1 single, topping the charts for three weeks that March. Another double Platinum single for the band, it's been streamed over 127 million times and viewed over 175 million times. The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)

The Prodigy - Smack My B***h Up: release date 17th November 1997 Taken from the band's chart-topping third album The Fat Of The Land, this controversial track remains a contentious entry in The Prodigy's catalogue. Taking its title from the Ultramagnetic MCs' 1988 track Give The Drummer Some, the song immediately ran into protests about its content - and its only been on the band's recent live shows that vocalist Maxim has appeared to change the lyrics. Meanwhile, the controversial Jonas Åkerlund video is nowhere to be found on the official Prodigy YouTube channel, meaning it's the audio-only version that has racked up over 16 million views. The song has been streamed over 134 million times on Spotify. Smack My Bitch Up

The Prodigy - Omen: release date 16th February 2009 Issued as the first "commercial" single from Invaders Must Die, this was the band's biggest hit singe Breathe, making Number 4 i the UK. Since then. the track has enjoyed over 80 million streams and over 52 million video views. The Prodigy - Omen (Official Video)

The Prodigy - Voodoo People - Pendulum Remix: release date 3rd October 2005 Originally issued as the third single from Music For The Jilted Generation on 12th September 1994, this tune was remixed by Aussie band Pendulum for The Prodigy's compilation Their Law: The Singles 1990-2005. Issued as a double A-side with the Audio Bullys take on Out Of Space, this new version featured Tom Morello and made Number 20 in the UK charts - where the original had made Number 13. The Pendulum version has been streamed over 76 million times and viewed over 52 million times. The Prodigy - Voodoo People (Pendulum Remix)

The Prodigy - Out Of Space: release date 9th November 1992 The oldest track on this Prodigy Top 10, this was the band's fourth single after the double A-side Fire/Jericho. Sampling the track Chase The Devil by Max Romeo, Out Of Space made Number 5 in the UK and has been certified Gold in this country. On Spotify, it's been streamed over 68 million times and viewed on YouTUbe over 55 million times. The Prodigy - Out Of Space (Official Video)

The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance): release date 16th May 1994 Based around a sample from US house singer Kelly Charles, the second single from the band's second album Music For The Jilted Generation peaked at Number 4 in the UK charts leading to it receiving a Gold certification from the BPI. In the digital age, it's been streamed on Spotify over 43 million times and viewed on YouTube over 62 million times. The Prodigy - No Good (Start The Dance) (Official Video)

The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die: release date 26th November 2008 The title track of The Prodigy's fifth studio album was also its lead single, co-produced by Does It Offend You Yeah?'s James Rushent. The track has had over 64 million streams and over 13 million video views. The Prodigy - Invaders Must Die (Official Video)

The Prodigy - Warrior's Dance: release date 11th May 2009 The follow-up single to Omen, this track was also taken from 2009's Invades Must Die album. Peaking at Number 9 on the UK chart, the song has been streamed over 30 million times and viewed on YouTube over 22 million times. The song also gave its name to The Prodigy's huge one-day festival at Milton Keynes Bowl in July 2010. The Prodigy - Warrior's Dance Uncut (Official Video)