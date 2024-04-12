Oasis release Supersonic Live at the Limelight, Belfast to mark 30th anniversary

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Britpop band's live performance of their debut single at the Belfast Limelight is getting a special release.

Oasis have marked the 30th anniversary of Supersonic with a special live version of the song.

The band's debut single was originally released on 11th April 1994, but this recording - which took place at Limelight, Belfast on 4th September the same year - captures the moment the band achieved their first huge milestone.

The performance took place just a week after the band's debut album Definitely Maybe was released and moments after Oasis learned they had reached number one in the UK Official Album Chart.

What followed was an epic and spine-tingling performance, which captures the moment Oasis had become one of the most exciting new bands and on brink of era-defining crossover success!

David Neely - who was General Manager and booker at the venue in 1994 - recalls the night of Oasis’ gig.

“They took the stage in the Limelight, Belfast on Sunday 4th September," he said in a press release. "It was a sell out 500 people at the gig and tickets only £6.75! The Sunday of the week the debut album was released, the Limelight show was the right venue, for the right band at the right time.

"I remember around 6.30pm (in the dark days before mobile phones) that a call came into the office from Radio One, saying the band had just went to Number 1 in the album charts. It was a show that is now claimed by thousands that they were there - simply a show that is legendary in these parts.”

Supersonic is also available as a replica of the original 1994 CD and a limited edition, individually numbered pearl coloured 7" vinyl.

The seminal debut single ‘Supersonic’ is 30!



To celebrate ‘Supersonic’ turning 30, an epic live version of the track from the Limelight, Belfast, 1994 is released digitally today!



Supersonic CD single tracklist:

1. Supersonic

2. Take Me Away

3. I Will Believe (Live)

4. Columbia (White Label Demo)

Supersonic 7” single tracklist:

A. Supersonic

B. Take Me Away

