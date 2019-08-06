Paul Ashbee claims Bonehead was behind Oasis’ sound in tell-all book Giving It The Bigun

Oasis rhythm guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs performs in January 1995. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

The man credited with introducing Oasis has said it was guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs who created the "core" of the Manchester band's sound.

Paul 'Bigun' Ashbee met Liam Gallagher when he was 14 years-old and gave him a job as a car valet before introducing him to Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs.

The pair went on to form The Rain, before they enlisted Liam's brother Noel as band's lead guitarist and chief songwriter.

In his autobiography - Giving It The Bigun: Oasis, Manchester, Football and Me - Ashbee credited Bonehead with being the "core" of the band's early sound, and insisted he deserves more credit.

“People think it was Noel and Liam who created the sound of Oasis but it wasn’t – it was Bonehead,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

“Liam was the frontman, Noel was the poet who came later. It was a jigsaw puzzle. It was meant to be.

"Definitely Maybe was Noel’s therapy, it was his poetry – but it was Bonehead’s core sound. I know because I’d heard it back when they were still called The Rain.”

Talking about the process of writing his tell-all book, Bigun told the outlet: "For me Oasis is in my soul. It’s the music that counts. For me the book has been a good thing. Cathartic. It was a great time.

"I didn’t even know how important what I did was for that band. Maybe my thing in life is just putting Liam in front of that mic. And if that’s all I am remembered for, that can’t be a bad thing."

Previously the former football agent said there's only one way for the Gallaghers to end their feud and it was through their mother Peggy.

"I really do think a reunion will happen. I thought it would happen last year and a lot of people say today they'll never get on but they've never got on," he told the outlet.

"It wouldn't take much for them to get together. It would be a Christmas dinner or Peggy saying 'come on boys, for your mum, for the people.'"

He added: "They need to get over themselves and remember where it started. It's the fans that it's all about.

"Somebody needs to bang their heads together."

Ashbee might think the band have a chance of getting back together, but Noel Gallagher has been pretty unequivocal about his feelings.

When asked by The Guardian if he was past the point of making up with his brother Liam, Noel nodded, adding: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

