Noel Gallagher explains why he's past the point of making up with brother Liam

The This Is The Place singer has explained why there will never be an Oasis reunion and why he won't bury the hatchet with his brother.

Noel Gallagher has explained why there's no way he'll reunite with his brother Liam.

The famous Oasis rockers and bandmates have been estranged since Noel quit the band in 2009, but now it seems there's less chance of a reconciliation than ever.

Asked if it has gone past the point of the pair making up, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer nodded and told The Guardian: "Because I’ve got one fatal flaw in my otherwise perfect makeup as a human being, which is I don’t forgive people.

"Once you start texting my children – and his two sons have been going for her, too – and legitimise my wife being bullied on the internet, where she has to shut down Instagram accounts because of the vile shit being written about her and my daughter, then it ain’t happening.”

Noel was referring to a message Liam sent to his daughter Anaïs, which read: "Tell your step Mam to be very careful".

Soon after Liam took to Twitter to apologise for his "childish" behaviour after he was called out by his brother and was chastised by his mother Peggy.

The Shockwave singer wrote: "My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x".

My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2019

However, speaking about the incident, Noel revealed it wasn't the first time his brother has behaved that way.

“That’s not the first time he’s sent texts to my daughter, or left threatening phone calls on my wife’s answering machine," he told the outlet.

"So when he’s threatening my wife via my teenage daughter, I’m thinking, you know, if you weren’t a rock star, if you were just an uncle who worked in a garage, you’d be getting a visit from the police. But because you’re a rockstar, wahey, you get away with that shit.”

Asked again if the beef was just all a way to hype fans up for an Oasis reunion, Noel laughed: "I wish it was".

He added: “It boils down to, on a personal level, fuck him. But also, artistically, why do it again? You know, I was watching the news the other night and he was on there, threatening to break my jaw – live on the ITV news! Isn’t there a law against that? – and it’s about an Oasis reunion and he’s like: ‘Me bags are packed, mate.’ And I’m thinking: ‘Who are you expecting to call you? Me?’ Nobody wants to be in a band with him apart from a load of indie Championship players – journeymen, who are in it for all the crisps they can eat.”

Watch Lewis Capalidi's plea to Noel and Liam Gallagher for an Oasis reunion:

Meanwhile, Noel today has unveiled new music in his This Is The Place single and its EP of the same name, which is set for release for 27 September.

The former Oasis legend has recorded three brand new songs for the five-track EP, including the title track, A Dream Is All I Need To Get By and Evil Flower - along with two remixes.

The new songs feature female backing vocalists and offer Noel’s nod to classic psychedelic music of the late 1960s.



Earlier this year, Noel told Radio X that the second EP will be “a very Mancunian-sounding record”.

He explained: “I can see guys in anoraks, nodding their heads moodily to it, while checking out each other’s Adidas trainers, [saying] ‘Where you got those from?’”

The title of the lead track comes from the poem This Is The Place, written by Tony Walsh in the aftermath of the bomb attack on Manchester Arena in May 2017.

This Is The Place follows the release of the Black Star Dancing EP back in May.

The EP is available to pre-order now from nghfb.lnk.to/thisistheplace



Get the track-listing for Noel Gallagher's This Is The Place EP:

This Is The Place

A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

Evil Flower

Evil Flower (The Reflex Revision)