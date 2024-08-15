Noel Gallagher’s Oasis Definitely Maybe Epiphone Les Paul guitar set for auction

Noel Gallagher playing his Epiphone Les Paul guitar and debut Oasis album Definitely Maybe. Picture: Ian Dickson/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Epiphone Les Paul that the former Oasis rocker used to record the band's iconic debut album Definitely Maybe is set to go under the gavel this month.

Noel Gallagher's Epiphone Les Paul is set to go to auction later this month.

The Epiphone Les Paul, which was used by the former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter during the writing and recording process of the band's seminal debut album, Definitely Maybe, will be featured in an upcoming Sotherby's auction.

The guitar also can be seen in the music video and single artwork for the Britpop band's iconic debut single Supersonic, and is featured on Live Forever and Shakermaker.

The Cherry Sunburst Les Paul is set to go is expected to fetch between £60,000 and £80,000, with online bidding open from 29th August until the sale closes on 12th September 2024.

The famous auction house adds that: "The online auction will be open to the public in a dedicated exhibition in London's New Bond Street galleries from Monday 9 September. The curated offering will celebrate and showcase historically important and high-end items from icons of Popular Culture."

Oasis - Supersonic (Official HD Remastered Video)

The news comes after a rare and previously unheard alternative version of Sad Song sung by Liam Gallagher was unveiled this week.

The original track is sung by his brother Noel and features as a bonus track on the vinyl of the Britpop band's 1994 debut, but to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, the band have unearthed a special version with the frontman on lead.

Listen to Liam Gallagher and watch the new lyric video for Sad Song below:

Oasis - Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92) [Official Lyric Video]

It follows a previously unheard version of the Manchester band's much-loved Columbia track (Sawmills Outtake) and Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version), which both feature on the the band's Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition).

The reissue - which is released on 30th August via Big Brother Recordings - is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl formats, cassette and digitally with all formats including the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Oasis' Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) artwork. Picture: Press

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

