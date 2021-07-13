Oasis' Knebworth film cinema release date and details confirmed

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is set for release in September. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The documentary, which charts Oasis' iconic 1996 gigs, is set for a release in cinemas. Find out more about the film here.

Oasis have unveiled the title, release date and details of their upcoming Knebworth documentary.

The eagerly-anticipated film, entitled Oasis Knebworth 1996, charts the Manchester band's two record-breaking nights at the outdoor venue, which took place on 10 and 11 August 1996 to over a quarter of a million fans.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, the film marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most iconic live concerts in British history, letting the music and fans' experiences to drive the narrative.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is also set for a worldwide cinematic release on 23 September 2021. Find out everything you need to know about the film and how to get tickets.

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth in 1996. Picture: Roberta Parkin/Redferns/Getty Images

What is the new Oasis Knebworth documentary film called?

The title of the upcoming Oasis film is Oasis Knebworth 1996.

When is the Oasis Knebworth film released?

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is set for release in cinemas worldwide on Thursday 23 September 2021.

How can you get tickets?

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 10 August. Sign up for more information at www.oasisknebworth1996.com.

Noel Gallagher at Knebworth in 1996. Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

What can we expect from the Oasis Knebworth film?

As explained in a press release: "Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive, and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

"Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans' own experiences of that monumental weekend."

Liam Gallagher said: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel Gallagher simply said: “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!”

