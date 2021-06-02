Liam Gallagher praises Oasis fans after watching Knebworth film

Liam Gallagher plays with Oasis at Knebworth
Liam Gallagher has praised Oasis fans after watching the Knebworth film. Picture: Brian Rasic/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The former Oasis frontman has spoken about watching the forthcoming documentary film, which looks back at their iocnic 1996 gigs.

Liam Gallagher has watched the forthcoming Oasis Knebworth documentary and is impressed by his fans.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a film would be released charting the band's landmark gigs, which saw them play to a 240,000-strong crowd across two nights in August 1996.

Now, it looks like the Manchester rocker has watched the film for himself and is impressed by what he saw from his vintage fans in the crowd.

Taking to Twitter, the Wonderwall singer wrote: "Just seen knebworth film you all played a blinder thankyou LG x".

He added: "You steal the show im very proud take a bow as you’re the best fans in the world LG x".

READ MORE: Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Despite being not seeing eye to eye with his brother and former bandmate Noel, it's clear they agree when it comes to their historic gigs.

"'It's actually quite emotional watching it," he said of the film on The Jonathan Ross Show. That amount of people, pre-internet with no phones, nothing, the fans in the moment with the band.

"I can see what all the fuss was about now. You're so close to it [at the time]. I [couldn't] perceive it like other people. But yesterday listening to it - Liam was at his absolute peak and the band was.

"I was like watching it thinking we were amazing, we really were. It's something I don't think of on a day-to-day basis. When I was watching it yesterday I was like, it really is amazing."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher on Oasis reunion: "I'd do it for FREE"

He might have plenty of nostalgia when it comes to Knebworth, but it won't convince Noel to reunite with his estranged sibling.

Refuting the claims that he'd turned down £100 million to get the band back together, he said jokingly: "There isn't £100 million in the music business between all of us".

He added: "If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

Despite Noel joking about the chances of getting the band back together, the Don't Look Back In Anger singer believes it wouldn't be the same if they did.

"It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie and all that," he said. "Once that has gone you cannot put that genie back in the bottle. It would just be for showbiz and for a mere paltry £100 million..."

Asked if he misses being on stage with Liam, he said: "Not particularly no. It's a different band. It's a different thing."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher responds to "tough guy" Noel's reunion comments

