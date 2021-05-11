Oasis Knebworth documentary confirmed for release this year

By Jenny Mensah

The details of the film, which marks the 25th anniversary of the iconic Oasis gigs that took place across two days in August 1996, have been revealed.

A documentary film about Oasis' landmark gigs at Knebworth is set for release.

The iconic shows, which saw the Manchester band play to 240,000 fans over two shows on the Hertfordshire grounds, are set to be immortalised on screen in a feature film.

25 years to the day since tickets went on sale for the concerts, it has been confirmed that Jake Scott will direct the film, with RSA Films will produce it and Noel and Liam Gallagher will serve as executive producers.

The film will be financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

As described in a press release: "Set against a backdrop of the rise of New Labour, Euro ‘96, Mandela’s visit to Britain, and the height of Britpop, the film will be a crucial document of *the* moment that defined an era and cultural revolution. In just over two years, Oasis had ridden to the top and Knebworth was the jewel in the crown. Nearly a quarter of a century later, that weekend lives on as a milestone in rock ‘n’ roll history."

Speaking of the film Jake Scott said: "It’s a story driven entirely by the music, a rock and roll experience, told in the moment, like a visual stream of consciousness that is built around the extensive archive footage from the event. No on-camera interviews or unnecessary celebrity recollections."

Noel Gallagher previously confirmed the news about the doc, teasing that it was "really great".

Earlier this year, it was reported that Noel and his brother Liam had set up a company called Kosmic Kyte for "motion picture production activities" and fans began to speculate that a biopic on the brothers could be in the works.

However, speaking to the BBC, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer set the story straight, saying: "There’s a lot of stories in the press about it being a film company for a biopic, which of course it’s not".

He added: "The gig Oasis did at Knebworth is 25 in August and back in 1997 we’d filmed it all really professionally with loads of cameras, we had cameras on the trains with fans.

"But for one reason or another, the film never came out but as it’s the anniversary coming up, we’re going to be releasing it now.

"I’ve seen a tiny trailer of it and it’s a fantastic snapshot of a bygone era before the internet. It’s great, really great."

The Knebworth concert film will be released later this year.

