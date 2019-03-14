Songs that ask questions
Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others.
Radio X counts down some of the great music unanswerables from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
The Killers - Human
Are we human, asks Brandon Flowers? Or are we dancer? We still don’t understand what he means, all these years later.
The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?
“It makes none” - Morrissey answers himself in this classic song. Fine.
The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
“If I go, there will be trouble / And if I stay it will be double.” Well, you’ve had it either way, haven’t you?
Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
“Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?” More likely because you live in Scotland, Fran.
Moby - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
Dunno Moby - maybe go and see a doctor?
David Bowie - Life On Mars?
Well, we’ve sent Curiosity Rover up there to find out, so let’s see what happens.
The Zutons - Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?
Another needy lot - this time, from Liverpool.
James - How Was It For You?
A post-coital query (we think) from Tim Booth. “Well that's the best it's ever been” - ooh, cheers!
Oasis - Morning Glory
Liam asks: “What’s the story?” About that “morning glory”. Go and look it up. Actually - DON’T.