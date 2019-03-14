Songs that ask questions

Brandon Flowers of The Killers on the Tonight Show in 2008. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others.

Radio X counts down some of the great music unanswerables from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

  1. The Killers - Human

    Are we human, asks Brandon Flowers? Or are we dancer? We still don’t understand what he means, all these years later.

  2. The Smiths - What Difference Does It Make?

    “It makes none” - Morrissey answers himself in this classic song. Fine.

  3. The Clash - Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

    “If I go, there will be trouble / And if I stay it will be double.” Well, you’ve had it either way, haven’t you?

  4. Travis - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

    “Is it because I lied when I was seventeen?” More likely because you live in Scotland, Fran.

  5. Moby - Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?

    Dunno Moby - maybe go and see a doctor?

  6. David Bowie - Life On Mars?

    Well, we’ve sent Curiosity Rover up there to find out, so let’s see what happens.

  7. The Zutons - Why Won’t You Give Me Your Love?

    Another needy lot - this time, from Liverpool.

  8. James - How Was It For You?

    A post-coital query (we think) from Tim Booth. “Well that's the best it's ever been” - ooh, cheers!

  9. Oasis - Morning Glory

    Liam asks: “What’s the story?” About that “morning glory”. Go and look it up. Actually - DON’T.

