Oasis Knebworth 1996 is now available to watch at home

Oasis Knebworth 1996 can be watched at home. Picture: Press

The documentary about the Manchester band's era-defining shows are now available On Digital and On Demand now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans can enjoy Oasis Knebworth 1996 in the privacy of their own homes this week.

The Jake Scott-directed documentary film, which showcases the Manchester band's landmark gigs in August 1996, was released in cinemas last year, but is now available to watch online.

Fans in the UK can download and keep the documentary on Amazon Prime, Sky, Apple TV, Google Play, the Virgin Store, Rakuten, Microsoft and Chili TV.

Get the full details on how to watch the film around the world here.

‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, the cinematic documentary, is now available to watch at home, globally!

Experience the era-defining shows On Digital & On Demand now.

Find out where to watch 👉 https://t.co/qTwEGNS90f#OasisKnebworth1996 pic.twitter.com/AwEv7bWKms — Oasis (@oasis) April 26, 2022

As explained in a previous press release: "Oasis Knebworth 1996 is the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans that made the largest concert of the ‘90’s possible. It is told entirely in the moment through the eyes of the fans who were there, built around extensive, and never before seen archive concert and backstage footage from the event, with additional interviews with the band and concert organisers.

"Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, this is a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans' own experiences of that monumental weekend."

Liam Gallagher said at the time: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Noel Gallagher remarked: “I can’t believe we never played Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!”

READ MORE: Oasis at Knebworth - the story behind their biggest ever gigs

READ MORE: What did Oasis play at Knebworth in 1996?

For those who couldn't make it the first time around, fans will soon have a chance to relive the glory days of 1996 with Liam's duo of Knebworth gigs this summer.

The former Oasis frontman is set to play the Hertfordshire grounds on 3rd and 4th June, which falls across the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

Talking about how his 2022 Knebworth shows will compare to Oasis' 1996, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

"The young folk want it," he added. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher says Noel is "welcome" to watch him at Knebworth