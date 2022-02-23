Liam Gallagher says Noel is "welcome" to watch him at Knebworth

Liam Gallagher says Noel is welcome to watch him at his gig at Knebworth. Picture: 1. Press 2. Press/Matt Crockett

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the former Oasis frontman has said his estranged brother can come see him at the landmark solo gigs this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher says his estranged brother Noel is "welcome" to attend his Knebworth gigs.

The former Oasis frontman is set to mark 25 years since the band's record-breaking gigs at the Hertfordshire venue with two sold-out solo shows there on 3rd and 4th June 2022.

And despite the fact the brothers have barely spoken since Noel left the band in 2004, Liam has extended an invitation to him.

According to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Liam said: "He can come if he wants, but I think he's doing his own big shows around the same time.

"They're not as big as mine! He'll be somewhere. He's welcome if he wants."

The Everything's Electric singer added: "These gigs will be special because when you get to play Knebworth, they are special moments because the people bring it."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher responds to Aitch's album request

Liam was previously asked if he thinks Noel is bothered by his solo success and while he thinks his brother is getting on with his own life, he does think that his upcoming gigs at the grounds must bother him.

He told The Sunday Times: "Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it?

"I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again."

The former Oasis frontman added: "If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid.

"I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher weighs in on Damon Albarn, Taylor Swift co-writing debate

Meanwhile, the Shockwave singer has finally responded to Aitch's requests to appear on his album and it's not good news for the rapper.

The Manchester MC is set to release his debut album this year and has talked openly about wanting the former Oasis frontman to appear on it, even going as far as to offer him £7million.

Now, asked if he'd consider a collaboration, Gallagher told NME: "Is that all? He ain’t got seven million f****** quid – he ain’t got f****** seven f****** quid, never mind f****** seven million."

"And it quickly went down to his watch and his trainers the other day. Listen, I don’t do that – that’s not for me, man. He seems like a nice lad, but I don’t wanna be on anyone’s album."

He added: “He’s a United fan, so it ain’t f****** happening".

READ MORE: Watch Liam Gallagher perform Everything's Electric at the BRIT Awards 2022