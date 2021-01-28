Brothers perform Oasis anthem She's Electric

See Alex and Luca take a break from homeschooling to cover the Manchester band's (What's the Story) Morning Glory? banger.

Two talented brothers have performed an epic rendition of Oasis' She's Electric.

13-year-old Alex Spencer and his seven-year-old brother Luca have shared their rendition of the (What's the Story) Morning Glory? track in a video which sees the eldest sing and play guitar, while his sibling pulls off impressive vocals in front of the mic.

Sharing the performance on their social channels, they wrote: "Today's home schooling! We were sick of Maths, so we decided to sing Oasis 'Shes Electric'

"Enjoy

"Alex (13) & Luca (7)".

Watch their epic performance above.

Brothers Alex and Luca cover Oasis banger She's Electric. Picture: Twitter/alexbuskermcr

If these talented young chaps look familiar to you, it's because we've featured them before.

Last year saw Alex and Luca share an energetic version of Don't Look Back In Anger to celebrate 25 years of the band's (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album.

Watch their cover, which was captioned: "Happy 25th anniversary to the superb @oasis album 'What's the story morning glory ' what a class LP!"

And to prove they've got admirers in high places, the impressive performance was retweeted by both the official Oasis and Man City Twitter accounts.

Even Liam Gallagher himself has previously given Alex the seal of approval on Twitter, replying to a video of him busking in public.

After Alex asked if he owed the former Oasis frontman any royalties, Liam responded: "You owe me nish rasta you sound celestial peace".

You owe me nish rasta you sound celestial peace ✌️ — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 9, 2020

You can follow and watch more from Alex and his brother here:

