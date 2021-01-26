Liam Gallagher “devastated” he's not playing Glastonbury 2021

Liam Gallagher is “devastated” he's not playing Glastonbury 2021. Picture: 1. GEORG HOCHMUTH/APA/AFP via Getty Images 2. Harry Durrant/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker is among those gutted that they won't be able to attend or perform at the Somerset festival this year.

Liam Gallagher has reacted to Glastonbury 2021 being cancelled and it's fair to say he's just as disappointed as the rest of us.

Last week saw the Somerset festival announce the news it would be forced to close its doors for another "enforced fallow year" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While music-lovers and festival-goers are no doubt sad about the news, the former Oasis rocker has revealed he's gutted to not be performing.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he was gutted his Glasto residency didn't continue this year, the Wall of Glass singer simply replied: "Devastated".

Devastated — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2021

Liam may not be able to feel the roar of the crowd any time soon, but he's certainly not resting on his laurels, with work very much underway for his third solo album and the follow-up to 2019's Why Me? Why Not.

Asked by another fan if it was more difficult working on his third studio album than his first two, the 48-year-old replied: "No once you get stuck into it it just sort of happens".

No once you get stuck into it it just sort of happens — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2021

If the Manchester rocker is still left twiddling his thumbs amid the coronavirus pandemic, he's still got himself to wake up to, which he suggests "never" gets old.

Quizzed by a follower about what it feels like to wake up and be Liam Gallagher every day, he replied: "Never gets boring".

Never gets boring — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 26, 2021

The Shockwave singer isn't the only artist who's shared his disappointment at Glastonbury 2021 no longer taking place recently.

This week also saw Billy Bragg discussing the "real loss" of the festival being postponed for all involved in it.

The poet, singer-songwriter and activist is one of the organisers at the Somerset festival, curating its famous Left Field stage for many years, but he admitted it was "a bit of a shock" to have it postponed for another year.

Asked on BBC News if he thought the announcement was inevitable, the artist replied: "I don’t think it was inevitable, but a lot of people in my profession... we’re constantly having things booked that are postponed. I mean I’ve got an Australian festival that’s happening this time next year that’s been postponed twice".

The 63-year-old added: "And it’s difficult to keep focusing on things. Glastonbury was one of those things where we thought ‘OK that’s a landmark there.' If we can get to Glasto then the rest of the summer for everybody else… 'cause Glasto is right at the start of the summer. It’s one of the earliest festivals.

"It’s the last weekend of June and it’s a real signal to the rest of the festival diaspora that things are going to happen again. So, losing it again for another year is a bit of a shock, but you know it’s a festival that does have a fallow year, so they can deal with that, but for all the people who go there and all the people who work as part of it, it’s a real loss..."

