WATCH: Young fan Luca watches Liam Gallagher react to his Wonderwall cover

Young Luca was shown a video of the former Oasis rocker reacting to his Wonderwall cover, and was absolutely chuffed.

A young Liam Gallagher fan has watched the former Oasis rocker reacting to his Wonderwall cover.

The mother of Luca Flynn sent in a video of the young Liam wannabe to The Chris Moyles Show, which saw him doing his best impression of the Manchester icon on stage.

Naturally, Moyles shared the footage of young Luca live on-air when Gallagher visited Radio X and he thought it was pretty sound.

Now, Luca's proud mum has shown him the video of the moment Gallagher saw his best moves and his reaction is absolutely priceless.

Watch a very shocked and happy Luca in Mandy Flynn's Facebook video above.

Watch the moment Liam Gallagher reacted to young Luca in our original video below:

