Noel Gallagher thinks brother Liam's Songbird track is "perfect"

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has praised the Liam Gallagher-penned track, but wondered why his estranged brother doesn't play it.

Noel Gallagher only likes one song written by sibling Liam.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter has been estranged from his brother and the band's frontman since they split in 2009, but he's admitted that his Songbird track is "perfect".

Speaking of the ballad, which comes from the Manchester band's 2002 Heathen Chemistry album, Noel told Matt Morgan: "I thought Songbird by Liam was great. We did a demo of it and it was more like Love Me Do by The Beatles, It's got a mouth organ on it and it sounds like The Beatles.

"Then we took all the instruments off it and it became this acoustic thing that I think is perfect."

Though Liam went solo in 2017 and his career has arguably gone from strength to strength after releasing two UK No.1 albums in As You Were and Why Me? Why Not. Noel thinks it's crazy his warring brother doesn't perform the track, which he's deemed his "one tune".

"The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn't even f****** play it now, work that one out, the Ballad of the Mighty I singer mused.

"He's only got one tune and that's it, and he's not playing the f****** tune."

It's not the first time Noel has praised Songbird, which was written about Liam's then-wife Nicole Appleton.

On the band's special Stop The Clocks boxset, Noel said: "It's one of our best tunes. It doesn't matter who wrote it."

Liam added: "I wrote that as a one-off. I was in France in this massive fucking mansion, doing our album. I went out one day sat under a tree, had a bit of a biblical moment and that was it. Didn't do it to present [to] Noel, I just wrote it.

"It took three minutes and I think I wrote all the words pretty much there and then."

However, it seems it's always been a struggle to get Liam to sing the track live.

Noel revealed in the interview: "I even have to push to get it into the set because he won't have it. 'Do you think it drags on a bit?' It's two minutes and one second long! What fucking crazy drugs are you on?"

Watch the clip here, which is taken from their Lock The Box interview DV from their Stop The Clocks boxset:

