Live Forever by Oasis named Radio X Best Of British 2023

Live Forever has again been named Radio X Best Of British. Picture: DPA Picture Alliance/Alamy Stock Photo

The classic 1994 single has regained its place at the top spot of Radio X's annual poll of the Best British Song Of All Time.

Live Forever by Oasis has been named as Radio X Best Of British 2023.

The 1994 single has returned to the top of the station's annual poll of the Best British song, beating off stiff competition from British-based anthems across seven decades of music.

Live Forever last held the number one position back in 2018 and 2021, jostling for first place with Queen's 1975 epic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Posting on Twitter when the news was announced, former Oasis star Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs joked: "Bonehead's Bank Holiday No1 or I want a recount."

Boneheads Bank Holiday No1 or I want a recount. @RadioX — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) April 10, 2023

The Manchester band have also taken second place in the annual vote with Slide Away, which has previously only peaked at No.4 in the charts.

Queen's iconic rock opera has fallen down to third place after winning in 2017, 2019 and 2020, followed by Arctic Monkeys' setlist favourite 505, which has climbed two places to secure fourth place.

Making up the Top 10 is the likes of last year's winner Sam Fender, with his modern anthem Seventeen Going Under slipping four places to land in at No.5 the chart.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Wet Leg scored the highest new entry in the chart with Wet Dream, which placed at No.8 on the list.

The Top 10 was capped off by Faithless anthem Insomnia, which follows the sad passing of frontman Maxi Jazz on 23rd December 2023.

Radio X Best Of British 2023 Top 10:

Oasis - Live Forever Oasis - Slide Away Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody Arctic Monkeys' - 505 Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under The Stone Roses - I Am The Resurrection Oasis - Champagne Supernova Wet Leg - Wet Dream The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter Faithless - Insomnia

You can listen to the Top 100 Best Of British song on Global Player now! Picture: Radio X

Over 10,000 votes were cast in this year's poll, which seeks to name the Top 100 best British Indie, Rock or Alternative tracks.

Oasis had the most entries in the Top 100 once again, with 16 entries in the Top 100 overall. They were followed by Arctic Monkeys with 12 entries and The Stone Roses with eight songs in the chart overall.

Hot on the heels of Wet Leg's Wet Dream with the second highest new entry are The Lathums with Say My Name making it to 12th place overall. The Wigan band's track was previously named Radio X Record Of The Year in December 2022.

Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us Apart was the highest climbing track overall, moving up a massive 76 places from No.90 to No.14, 43 years on from its original release.

Manchester artists - including the likes of Liam and Noel Gallagher, Joy Division, The Stone Roses, Elbow and The Smiths - made up 39% of the vote this year, followed by London based acts such as The Libertines, Blur and Brixton boy David Bowie, which made up 20% of the vote.

New entries on the 2023 Radio X Best Of British chart included Arctic Monkeys' Fake Tales Of San Francisco, Ian Brown's iconic F.E.A.R single and The Cure's ephemeral love song, Just Like Heaven.

Making a re-appearance on the Radio X Best Of British Top 100 are the likes of Blossoms with Charlemagne, Kasabian with Club foot, Fire and L.S.F, Arctic Monkeys with Crying Lightning and Muse with Hysteria.