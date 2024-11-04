Oasis reveal South American dates will be announced tomorrow

Oasis will announce their South American dates this week. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The band have teased when their South American fans can expect to hear about their shows in the region this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis are set to announce their South American dates this week.

Liam and Noel Gallagher first confirmed their reunion back in August, sharing a host of dates in the UK & Ireland, before confirming shows shows in North America and Australia so far.

Now, after some weeks of teasing, it looks like the Manchester rockers are preparing to make their South American fans very happy.

Taking to social media, the band shared a video which showed multiple fans enquiring after their dates in the region, adding the caption: "Tuesday at 11am local time."

They then shared a photo of their billboard in locations such as Brazil and Argentina, with the message: "Be Careful What You Wish For".

The teaser came after Liam gave fans a timeline of when to expect the dates last week.

When chastised by a fan for keeping the people waiting over news of shows in Brazil and Argentina, the Manchester rocker replied: "Very soon".

Very soon — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 31, 2024

It seems that Liam wants to take his time over the reunion and he's hinted he'd like to continue touring and working with his brother long after 2025.

Asked by a fan earlier this month if he feels like "retirement is inevitable" after Oasis Live '25, he said: "I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me".

I’m up for carrying on but it’s not just down to me — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

Asked if specifically if he will continue with his solo career after the mammoth dates, the 52-year-old rocker responded: "Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years" (sic).

Nope I’m gonna be on my best behavior on this tour and hopefully Noel will see my potential and he’ll write some RnR and I’ll sing them and that’ll be that if not I’m of on holiday for 30 years — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 22, 2024

The Supersonic icons have confirmed Richard Ashcroft and Cast as the special guests for all of their UK & Ireland dates, which seem a fitting move considering the artists links to the band.

Cast frontman John Power has shared his reaction to be asked to open for the Britpop legends and said he believes the string of shows will be looked back on like the band's iconic Knebworth gigs.

He told NME: "It’s not about yesterday, these shows are going to be about 2025 and creating the myth of tomorrow. Hopefully 20 years from now, people will be talking about this tour like they talk about the legend of Knebworth or whatever.”

Cast also joined Liam on his Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary dates this year and the Alright singer believes Noel and Liam's upcoming shows will be just as "positive" and as well organised.

"The Liam ‘Definitely Maybe’ tour ran like a well-oiled machine," he told the outlet. "The vibe backstage was so positive. The same thing will happen with Oasis. Everyone involved in this tour wants to be there. Everyone has been through all the things you can talk about with rock’n’roll, and we all got through it.”

The Walkaway singer added: "There's no room for negativity, and I already know that for everybody involved. It’s going to be a beautiful thing. All the bands are going to be rolling on seamlessly and it’s going to be electric."

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

