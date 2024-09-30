Oasis announce reunion dates in North America and Mexico for 2025

Noel and Liam Gallagher have shared fresh reunion dates. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have revealed more plans to take their reunion tour all around the world.

Oasis have announced 2025 reunion dates for North America and Mexico.

The Gallagher brothers first shared their plans to reunite on 27th August 2024 with dates in the UK and Ireland, but soon teased their plans to take Oasis Live '25 all around the world.

Now it has been confirmed where they will be headed next year, with dates in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

They'll be joined on the dates by special guests Cage The Elephant. Find out where the Oasis Live '25 World Tour is headed next and how to buy tickets.

Oasis Live '25 North American and Mexico dates for 2025:

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium [NEW]

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field [NEW]

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium [NEW]

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium [NEW]

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros [NEW]

Oasis Live '25's North American and Mexico dates. Picture: Press

How to buy tickets to the Oasis Live '25 World dates:

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on 4th October from noon local time from livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

The pre-sales will take place on Thursday 3rd October and fans must register for the pre-sale giveaway for Mexico City. Get the link to the fan pre-sale here.

Visit oasisnet.com for more info.

The band have since confirmed that Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale.

Their statement read: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

"It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable."

The statement continued: "But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

"We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."

See their full statement below:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - ( SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium [NEW]

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field [NEW]

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium [NEW]

SEPTEMBER 2025

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium [NEW]

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros [NEW]

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE) (SOLD OUT)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (EXTRA DATE)(SOLD OUT)