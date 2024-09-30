Oasis announce reunion dates in North America and Mexico for 2025

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
30 September 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 18:02
The Gallagher brothers have revealed more plans to take their reunion tour all around the world.
Oasis have announced 2025 reunion dates for North America and Mexico.
The Gallagher brothers first shared their plans to reunite on 27th August 2024 with dates in the UK and Ireland, but soon teased their plans to take Oasis Live '25 all around the world.
Now it has been confirmed where they will be headed next year, with dates in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles and Mexico City.
They'll be joined on the dates by special guests Cage The Elephant. Find out where the Oasis Live '25 World Tour is headed next and how to buy tickets.
The band have since confirmed that Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale.
Their statement read: "Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.
"It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable."
The statement continued: "But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.
"We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently."
See their full statement below:
Tickets for the new dates go on general sale on 4th October from noon local time from livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.
The pre-sales will take place on Thursday 3rd October and fans must register for the pre-sale giveaway for Mexico City. Get the link to the fan pre-sale here.
Visit oasisnet.com for more info.
JULY 2025:
AUGUST 2025:
SEPTEMBER 2025
Oasis: the road to the reunion