Oasis Live '25 Australian dates: What we know so far

Oasis are set to announce Australian dares this week. Picture: Simon Emmett

The Gallagher brothers have teased dates down under and shared what time they will be announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have continued to tease live dates for 2024.

The Gallagher brothers first announced the news of their long-awaited reunion in August with dates plotted for the UK, Ireland and North America so far.

Now, the Manchester rockers have teased shows Down Under with a billboard in Australia as well as a schedule of when to expect the announcement.

Get the latest here...

Are there Oasis reunion Australia dates?

Liam and Noel Gallagher have teased dates Down Under with a billboard, which was shared last week, which bore the message: "Australia: It's your shout!"

The post was captioned: "TUESDAY, 8AM AEDT".

This means we can expect to see the new dates on Tuesday at 8pm BST.

READ MORE:

The news of Aussie dates comes after Oasis immediately sell out all of the North American Tour Dates.

With almost half a million tickets sold, the North American leg will see Oasis play two nights each at stadiums in Toronto, East Rutherford, Los Angeles, Mexico City and one night in Chicago.

The Manchester rockers will also be joined on the dates by Cage The Elephant.

Oasis Live '25 North American dates. Picture: Press

READ MORE:

See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025: