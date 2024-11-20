Oasis tease dates in Japan and South Korea will be announced this Friday

Oasis will announce their South American dates this week. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The band have shared their plans to announce reunion dates in Asia this Friday 22nd November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis are set to announce live dates in Asia this week.

Liam and Noel Gallagher first confirmed their reunion back in August, sharing a host of gigs in the UK & Ireland, before confirming shows shows in North America, Australia and South America so far.

Now, it looks like the Britpop legends will confirm shows Japan and South Korea, after sharing their billboards in the region alongside emojis of the Japanese and South Korean flags and a caption, which reads: "FRIDAY 22ND NOVEMBER".

Read more:

The shows will mark the first dates on the continent for their Oasis Live '25 Tour, which will visit the likes of Cardiff, Manchester, London, Dublin, Toronto, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Mexico City, Sydney, Melbourne and Buenos Aires next year.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Fans hoping to see new music from the Manchester rockers may be disappointed, since the frontman has suggested he was only "joking" about a new Oasis album being on its way.

Responding to speculation posts by Oasis World on X, the Supersonic rocker wrote: "Let’s just calm the f*** down there is no oasis album in the making I was f***king joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but f*** me it was a laugh".

Let’s just calm the fuck down there is no oasis album in the making I was fucking joking remember them and the reason being because everyone is a little uptight these days I’m sorry if I have upset anyone but fuck me it was a laugh — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 16, 2024

Either way, Liam has assured fans that the Oasis reunion will see the band live up to their heyday and that they'll still "wipe the floor" with most bands today.

Taking to X, the Supersonic singer wrote: "Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you C*** even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x"

Got asked a ridiculous question yesterday so are OASIS gonna be as good as you once were because when sone bands get back together there not as good I said listen here you CUNT even on our bad day we’ll still wipe the floor with majority of bands out there BUMBACLART LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 10, 2024

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)See Oasis' reunion dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

READ MORE: