WATCH: Miles Kane covers Matt Lucas' reworked Baked Potato song

25 March 2020, 17:39 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 18:00

The Scouse rocker has performed a rendition of the newly reworked Shooting Stars song, which Matt Lucas shared amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Miles Kane has covered Matt Lucas' reworked Baked Potato song.

The Scouse rocker has paid tribute to the comedian, actor and writer by sharing a version of his newly updated Shooting Stars track, which he penned this week amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After seeing the Little Britain star's video, he took to Twitter to share his own version and thank Matt Lucas for the original.

Watch Miles Kane's rendition above.

Miles Kane sings Matt Lucas' Baked Potato song
Miles Kane sings Matt Lucas' Baked Potato song. Picture: 1. Twitter/MilesKaneMusic 2. Twitter/RealMattucas

Fans have flocked to praise Miles Kane's version of the new-look track, with one calling for Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon to have a go too.

Watch Matt Lucas' original rendition here:

WATCH: Joe Lycett leads comedians in "b******" Imagine cover parody after Gal Gadot post

It comes after Matt Lucas shared a video last week, in which he revealed he was self isolating due to his own health issues.

Speaking to camera, he began: "Hello. I haven't said hello for a while. I was born with an overactive immune system, which is why my hair fell out when I was six and I have very bad asthma as a result of that stupid immune system, so I am in self-isolation."

Watch his full clip below:

He continued: "Although, I have the front door open at the moment to let some air in, and occasionally I go for a walk around the block, which I think is still alright to do".

The 46-year-old added: "Anyway, I'm just trying to register all this like everyone else. I've been sort of down really, but here I am."

Lucas even told fans he would attempt to grow a beard for the first time in his life, showing them his attempt so far.

