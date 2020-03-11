When will the Great British Bake Off with Matt Lucas start in 2020?

With the news that Matt Lucas is joining Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in the Bake Off family, find out when you can expect to see his first outing.

This week brought the very exciting news that Matt Lucas would be joining the Great British Bake Off.

The Little Britain star has been confirmed as Sandi Toksvig's replacement, following the news of her departure earlier this year.

Lucas will take on hosting duties with Noel Fielding - a role which he's made his own since the show moved to Channel 4 in 2017.

He also joins judges Prue Leith and original Bake Off star Paul Hollywood, who migrated with the show when it left the BBC.

With both Matt Lucas and Bake Off fans excited to see what he brings to the new role, how long will we have to wait for 2020's series to air?

Bake Off's Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and newly announced host Matt Lucas. Picture: 1. PA/Channel 4 2. Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

When will the Great British Bake Off 2020 start airing?

There is no confirmed start date for the 11th series of Bake Off just yet, but last year's began on Tuesday 27 August, so perhaps we can expect it around a similar time in 2020.

You can however whet your whistle with a celebrity special with The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, which began airing on 10 March from 8pm on Channel 4.

We're in for a treat 🎉 Very excited to share the first round of celebs with you who'll take on the tent in @britishbakeoff for @su2cuk, Tuesday 10th March at 8pm@OvieSoko @louistheroux @russellhoward @jennyeclair pic.twitter.com/vrh99l8Ued — Channel 4 (@Channel4) February 26, 2020

Will all the other Bake Off stars return?

Yes, Matt Lucas joins previous host Noel Fielding, and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Is there a trailer for Great British Bake Off 2020?

So far there isn't a trailer, but you can watch 2019's here:

Who won the Great British Bake Off 2019?

The winner of last year's competition was David Atherton.

Re-live the moment he found out here:

