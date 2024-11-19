Linkin Park discuss how having a female band member has changed them

Linkin Park have talked about the dynamics of their new line-up. Picture: James Minchin III

By Jenny Mensah

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda and new member Emily Armstrong sat down for an interview and discussed the inner workings of their new line-up.

Linkin Park have talked about how introducing a female member has made them think about the band in new ways.

Earlier this year, the nu-metal rockers announced their return with drummer Colin Brittain and co-vocalist Emily Armstrong joining existing members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Phoenix Farrell and Joe Hahn.

Shinoda and Armstrong were interviewed on the Zach Sang Show, where they discussed everything from Chester Bennington to their new album and the "little nuances" they had to consider when Emily joined.

"Having a woman in the band is a new thing," admitted Shinoda. "There’s little nuances like, ‘Oh we can’t just have everybody from the band getting dressed in the same room… running around in a towel’.

Shinoda - who also acts as co-lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, songwriter and producer - went on: “We used to just be like, whatever. We weren’t naked dudes in a room, but it was like locker room, right?

"And it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to set up our backstage a different way. Em, what’s comfortable for you?’ And how do we do that and also not keep us separated, because we wanna be together ‘cause it’s fun, but we also have to have some private space… Stuff like that.

"You know, It sounds stupid, but to me it keeps this thing that we’ve done for so long... It turns it on its side a little bit and you get to go, ‘Oh, that’s a bit different. That’ll be interesting'."

Watch the full interview below:

Linkin Park | Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong, New Album "From Zero", Chester Bennington

Linkin Park's new line-up. Picture: James Minchin III

Asked about how she was finding her feet in the Numb band, Armstrong, who was Dead Sara's lead vocalist from 2003, admitted she's still trying her new role "on for size" and figuring it all out.

Reflecting on the position, she revealed: "You’re a lot busier. It’s a lot more work, but it’s all worth it. Do you know what I mean? It’s so crazy I’m still trying to figure it all out.”

“It’s everything I’ve dreamed of," she added. "I’m so fortunate to be in this position. It’s crazy, but you know I feel like I’ve been training to be in this position for a long time."

Despite Armstrong having been in a band for so long, she admits that singing in Linkin Park teaches her something new every day and makes her strive to not mess up.

The 38-year-old rocker explained: “With the style that I sing and being in a band for so long, It’s like I feel like I’ve been training, but when I get into being in this position, I’m like, ‘Holy s***! I have so much to learn still'. You know?

"And I always want to do a good job and I can be so hard on myself at the same time [...]. There's moments where I really enjoy the success and stuff like that, but I'm like 'Don't f*** it up!'"

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine at The O2 London

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have announced their From Zero World Tour for 2025, which will include a huge date at London's Wembley Stadium on 28th June next year.

Joining them on their mammoth date in the capital will be special guests Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA.

Tickets go on general sale via Ticketmaster from Friday 22nd November at 10:00 am GMT.

The Live Nation presale takes place the day before on Thursday 21st November from 10am GMT. LPU pre-sales start from Monday 18th November.

Linkin Park's From Zero 2025 World Tour Dates:

31st January Estadio GNP Seguros Mexico City, Mexico (with AFI)

3rd February Estadio 3 de Marzo, Guadalajara, Mexico (with AFI)

5th February Estadio Banorte, Monterrey, Mexico (with AFI)

11th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

12th February Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan

16th February Jakarta, Indonesia



12th April Sick New World festival, Las Vegas, USA

26th April Moody Center, Austin, USA (with Grandson)

28th April BOK Center, Tulsa, USA (with Grandson)

1st May Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, USA (with Grandson)

3rd May CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, USA (with Grandson)

6th May Lenovo Center, Raleigh, USA (with Grandson)

8th May Bon Secours Wellness Center, Greenville, USA (with Grandson)

10th May Sonic Temple festival, Columbus, USA

17th May Welcome To Rockville festival, Daytona Beach, USA



12th June Novarock festival, Nickelsdorf, Austria

14th June Rock For People festival, Hradec Králové, Czech Republic

16th June Heinz-Von-Heiden Arena, Hannover, Germany (with Architects)

18th June Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany (with Architects)

20th June Bernexpo, Bern, Switzerland

24th June I-DAYS festival, Milan, Italy

26th June Gelredome, Arnhem, Netherlands (with Spiritbox)

28th June London, Wembley Stadium, UK (with Spiritbox and JPEGMAFIA)

1st July Merkur Spiel Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

3rd July Rock Werchter festival, Belgium

5th July Open'er festival, Gdynia, Poland

8th July Deutsche Banl Park, Frankfurt, Germany (with Architects and JPEGMAFIA)

11th July Stade de France, Paris, France



29th July Barclays Center, Brooklyn, USA (with PVRIS)

1st August TD Garden, Boston, USA (with PVRIS)

3rd August Prudential Center, Newark, USA (with PVRIS)

6th August Bell Centre. Montreal, Canada (with PVRIS)

8th August Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Canada (with PVRIS)

11th August United Center, Chicago, USA (with PVRIS)

14th August Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, USA (with PVRIS)

16th August Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, USA (with Jean Dawson)

19th August PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, USA (with Jean Dawson)

21st August Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA (with Jean Dawson)

23rd August Enterprise Center, St Louis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

25th August Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, USA (with Jean Dawson)

27th August Target Center, Minneapolis, USA (with Jean Dawson)

29th August CHI Health Center, Omaha, USA (with Jean Dawson)

31st August T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, USA (with Jean Dawson)

3rd September Ball Arena, Denver, USA (with Jean Dawson)

6th September Footprint Center, Phoenix, USA (with Jean Dawson)

13th September Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, USA (with Queens Of The stone and JPEGMAFIA)

15th September SAP Center, San Jose, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

17th September Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

19th September Moda Center, Portland, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)

21st September Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada (with JPEGMAFIA)

24th September Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, USA (with JPEGMAFIA)



26th October Bogoa, Columbia

29th October Lima, Peru

1st November Buenos Aires, Argentia

5th November Santiago, Chile

8th November Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10th November Sao Paulo, Brazil

13th November Brazilia, Brazil

15th November Porto Allegre, Brazil

Visit linkinpark.com to see the full details of their From Zero 2025 World Tour.

Linkin Park's From Zero album was released on Friday 15th November and includes tracks such as lead single The Emptiness Machine, Heavy Is The Crown, Over Each Other and Two Faced.

Two Faced (Official Music Video) - Linkin Park

See Linkin Park's From Zero album tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go

