The Libertines announce Up The Bracket 20th anniversary shows and Super Deluxe Edition album

The Libertines have announced an Up The Bracket 20th anniversary re-release and shows. Picture: Roger Sargent/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Don't Look Back into the Sun rockers will release a special 20th anniversary edition of their new album and perform it in its entirety in UK shows.

The Libertines have announced a 20th anniversary edition of Up The Bracket.

To coincide with the re-release of the album in multiple formats via Rough Trade records, the band will embark on UK tour dates, where they'll play the album in full alongside hits from across their career.

For the Wembley show, the band have confirmed for one night only they'll be joined by their favourite bands from the class of 2022; The Cribs and The Paddingtons.

Also on the bill will be Louis Dunford, plus recording artists and DJ Amazonica will be on the decks.

Tickets for all shows are available from www.thelibertines.com.

What are The Libertines' 2022 Up The Brackets dates?

1st July Manchester Castlefield Bowl

23rd July London Wembley Arena

30th July Bristol O2 Academy SOLD OUT

5th August Cardiff University Great Hall

8th August Edinburgh O2 Academy

The Libertines also appear at five UK Festivals this summer:

11th June - Rock n Roll Circus, Newcastle

24th June - Glastonbury Festival, Pilton, Somerset SOLD OUT

6th August - Bingley Weekender, Bingley

28th August - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

2nd September - Godiva Festival, Coventry

How to buy tickets to The Libertines' 2022 dates:

In addition to a remaster of the original Up The Bracket album, produced by Mick Jones (The Clash), the Super Deluxe Edition also includes a remarkable 65 previously unreleased recordings including many original demos, radio sessions and live recordings all helping to chart the making of Up The Bracket, plus a live recording from the 100 club in 2002.

The edition also contains a 60 page book with a foreword by Matt Wilkinson, new interviews with the band by Anthony Thornton and many unseen photos and memorabilia.

Up The Bracket 20th Anniversary Edition is available to pre-order now on the following formats:

• Super Deluxe Box set - strictly numbered limited edition of 4,000: Vinyl ‘Up The Bracket’ (Remastered),’Live at the 100 Club’, 7” blue vinyl ‘Up The Bracket’ and 7” red Vinyl ‘Time For Heroes’ (in their original sleeves), 2 CD’s of Out-takes, Demos, Radio sessions and live recordings, cassette of 20 early demos, DVD including HD versions of ‘Up The Bracket,’ Time For Heroes,’I get Along’ & exclusive bonus footage and a 60 page Book.

• Deluxe Double Vinyl, ‘Up The Bracket’ (Remastered) and ‘Live at the 100 Club’ on black and Indie store exclusive on red vinyl.

• Deluxe Double CD, ‘Up The Bracket’ (Remastered) and ‘Live at the 100 Club’.

• Digital download, ‘Up The Bracket’ (Remastered)and ‘Live at the 100 Club’ Full track details:

