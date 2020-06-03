QUIZ: How well do you know The Libertines' What a Waster?

3 June 2020, 15:00 | Updated: 3 June 2020, 15:01

Photo of The Libertines members John Hassall, Gary Powell, Carl Barat and Pete Doherty in 2002
Photo of The Libertines members John Hassall, Gary Powell, Carl Barat and Pete Doherty in 2002. Picture: Eva Edsjö/Redferns

It's one of their most iconic tracks, but could you sing The Libertines' What A Waster word for word?

The Libertines formed in 1997 and burst onto the indie music scene in the early 2000s.

Their first ever single, What a Waster - which was released on 3 June 2002 - saw them pull no punches, and though the expletive-ridden track barely got any airplay and was initially left off their debut album, it's still one of the band's most iconic singles.

It may be a whopping 18 years old, but do you think you'd still be able to sing every word?

Test yourself below:

