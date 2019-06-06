The best Libertines lyrics
The wit and wisdom of Pete Doherty and Carl Barat: which are the best lyrics from the Libs? Let's take a trip through their back catalogue.
-
"We will die in the class we were born, but that’s a class of our own my love."
Time For Heroes (2002)
-
"Cornered the boy kicked out at the world, the world kicked back a lot fucking harder."
Can't Stand Me Now (2004)
-
"If you’ve lost your faith in love and music then the end won’t be long."
The Good Old Days (2002)
-
-
“I've never seen those flowers in the barrel of your gun, all I've ever seen you do is run.”
Boys In The Band (2002)
-
"Strike a light / Raise your glasses / Drink a toast to the boring classes."
Love Is On The Dole (2015)
-
"Me myself I was never sure / Was it the liquor or was it my soul?"
Vertigo (2002)
-
"What became of forever?"
What Became Of The Likely Lads? (2004)
-
"Poor kids dressing like they're rich (mods) / Rich kids dressing like they're poor (Oh my God)"
Campaign Of Hate (2004)
-
"Wouldn’t it be nice to be Dorian Gray just for a day?"
Narcissist (2004)
-
"You're like a journalist / How you can cut and paste and twist / You're awful."
Tell The King (2002)
-
"I lived my dream today I lived it yesterday / And I'll be living yours tomorrow / So don't look at me that way!"
The Man Who Would Be King (2004)
-
"Oh whatcha gonna do, Katie? / You're a sweet sweet girl / But it's a cruel, cruel world."
What Katie Did (2004)
-
"New York city's very pretty in the night time / But don't you miss Soho?"
The Boy Looked At Johnny (2002)
-
"But it's just like we're all in another world."
Up The Bracket (2002)