The best Libertines lyrics

6 June 2019, 06:00 | Updated: 6 June 2019, 11:57

The Libertines in 2002: Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall
The Libertines in 2002: Pete Doherty, Carl Barat, Gary Powell and John Hassall. Picture: Eva Edsjo/Redferns/Getty Images

The wit and wisdom of Pete Doherty and Carl Barat: which are the best lyrics from the Libs? Let's take a trip through their back catalogue.

  1. "We will die in the class we were born, but that’s a class of our own my love."

    Time For Heroes (2002)

  2. "Cornered the boy kicked out at the world, the world kicked back a lot fucking harder."

    Can't Stand Me Now (2004)

  3. "If you’ve lost your faith in love and music then the end won’t be long."

    The Good Old Days (2002)

  5. “I've never seen those flowers in the barrel of your gun, all I've ever seen you do is run.”

    Boys In The Band (2002)

  6. "Strike a light / Raise your glasses / Drink a toast to the boring classes."

    Love Is On The Dole (2015)

  7. "Me myself I was never sure / Was it the liquor or was it my soul?"

    Vertigo (2002)

  8. "What became of forever?"

    What Became Of The Likely Lads? (2004)

  9. "Poor kids dressing like they're rich (mods) / Rich kids dressing like they're poor (Oh my God)"

    Campaign Of Hate (2004)

  10. "Wouldn’t it be nice to be Dorian Gray just for a day?"

    Narcissist (2004)

  11. "You're like a journalist / How you can cut and paste and twist / You're awful."

    Tell The King (2002)

  12. "I lived my dream today I lived it yesterday / And I'll be living yours tomorrow / So don't look at me that way!"

    The Man Who Would Be King (2004)

  13. "Oh whatcha gonna do, Katie? / You're a sweet sweet girl / But it's a cruel, cruel world."

    What Katie Did (2004)

  14. "New York city's very pretty in the night time / But don't you miss Soho?"

    The Boy Looked At Johnny (2002)

  15. "But it's just like we're all in another world."

    Up The Bracket (2002)

