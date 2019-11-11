Pete Doherty reportedly arrested in Paris after "drunken brawl" with teenager

According to reports, The Libertines rocker was taken into custody in Paris for allegedly getting into a fight with a 19-year-old man.

Pete Doherty has reportedly been arrested for the second time in 48 hours.

According to French website Le Parisien, The Libertines rocker was thought to have been apprehended on Sunday (10 November), after allegedly being caught in a drunken brawl with a 19-year-old male in the district of Saint-Germain-des-Pres.

Le Parisien also reports that Doherty's lawyer Arash Derambarsh spoke to them and confirmed the events took place after Doherty was previously released from custody.

Derambarsh said the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rocker went home to take sleeping pills on Saturday, but couldn't sleep so instead headed back out in his pyjamas "to go celebrate his release in a nearby bar".

The paper adds that the 19-year-old has filed a complaint against the British rocker.

This latest news comes after it was alleged Doherty was arrested in the city's Pigalle district on "drugs charges" in the early hours of Friday (8 November).

As reported by Sky News, the Gunga Din singer was placed in detention after being stopped by police, but "the Paris prosecutor's office would not confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying two grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars."

French outlet Le Point reported that the rocker was approached by police officers on the corner of Rue de Douai and Rue Fontaine in the 9th arrondissement.

If both reports are true, it won't be the first brush with the law Doherty has encountered of late.

As reported by Kent Online, last month saw the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer attend Folkestone Magistrates Court after being caught speeding four times in the space of three weeks.

The rocker was given a six month driving ban and fined £2,307 for each driving offence - which racked up to a total of £9,228.

According to the outlet, Doherty - who was heard muttering "ouch" when he heard the total amount - was asked to disclose how much he earned each month and told the court the figure was £10,000, which equates to 120,000 a year.

The Libertines are set to commence their European tour dates in Luxembourg on 17 November.

Next month will then see them head out on their UK tour, which include a homecoming date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 18 December.

See The Libertines 2019 UK tour dates below:

3 December - Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 December - Leeds O2 Academy

6 December - Dundee Caird Hall

7 December - Glasgow Barrowland

8 December - Glasgow Barrowland

10 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

11 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 December - Nottingham Rock City

14 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

15 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

16 December - Bristol O2 Academy

18 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

19 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

22 December - Margate Winter Gardens