This is how much The Libertines' Pete Doherty earns a month....

According to reports, the Libertines rocker was asked to declare his monthly earnings when he attended court for speeding four times in three weeks.

Pete Doherty has revealed how much money he earns each month.

The Libertines rocker was forced to attend Folkestone Magistrates Court in October after being caught speeding four times in his VW van over the space of three weeks.

As reported by Kent Online, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer was given a six month driving ban and fined £2,307 for each driving offence - which racked up to a total of £9,228.

According to the outlet, Doherty - who was heard muttering "ouch" when he heard the total amount - was asked to disclose how much he earned each month and told the court the figure was £10,00, which equates to approximately 120,000 a year.

Despite the handsome salary, the fines awarded to him by the court almost amounted to a month of his wages.

The Libertines frontman Pete Doherty.

Doherty claimed he was unable to see the speed cameras flash their lights while driving over the speed limit because of a broken dashboard light in his vehicle.

The musician is reported to have initially paid £100 for each of the four penalty notices, but was shocked to find himself in court because the additional points brought the total on his licence to a whopping 21 points.

Speaking to the court, he told magistrates: There's not a lot to say, really. My dashboard had a faulty light and I did the best I could because I couldn't see the speed that I was doing, because it was dark. I was staggered when I got the first notice."

The Gunga Din singer also admitted that he might be back in court sooner than he thinks as he was pulled over for driving his new electric scooter.

"I have a feeling that I might be back in here soon, because I bought an electric scooter and drove it down by the beach and was pulled over by two police officers," he explained.

"They had to go away on an emergency call but they gave me a notice and said I would hear from the court."

Hopefully Doherty can recoup some of the costs when The Libertines head out on their UK tour dates next month, which include a homecoming date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 18 December.

See The Libertines 2019 UK tour dates below:

3 December - Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 December - Leeds O2 Academy

6 December - Dundee Caird Hall

7 December - Glasgow Barrowland

8 December - Glasgow Barrowland

10 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

11 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 December - Nottingham Rock City

14 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

15 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

16 December - Bristol O2 Academy

18 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

19 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

22 December - Margate Winter Gardens