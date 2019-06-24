The Libertines announce 2019 December UK tour

The Libertines. Picture: Press/Roger Sargent

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers will play dates across the UK this winter. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Libertines have announced UK tour dates for December 2019.

Time For Heroes rockers - who are comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell - will hit the road at the end of the year with shows which kick off at the O2 Academy Bournemouth on 3 December and end at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 18 December.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 28 June at 9am from gigsandtours.com/tour/thelibertines.

💥 Here we go. 💥 We’re going back on tour across the UK this December. Tickets on general sale, Friday 9am at https://t.co/WlhlgmhTNS pic.twitter.com/0W9FUSk256 — Libertines (@libertines) June 24, 2019

See The Libertines 2019 UK tour dates below:

3 December - Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 December - Leeds O2 Academy

6 December - Dundee Caird Hall

7 December - Glasgow Barrowland

10 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 December - Nottingham Rock City

14 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

16 December - Bristol O2 Academy

18 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

Meanwhile, Carl Barat has revealed that "dates are in the diary" to make The Libertines new album.

The Camden-based outfit last released an album in 2015 with Anthems For Doomed Youth, but the rocker says they have some "stuff up (their) sleeves" for its follow-up.

Asked by Radio X presenter Gordon Smart if the band has anything planned for the new record, Barât replied: "We very much don't want to rely on having stuff up our sleeves, but we've got some stuff up our sleeves, don't worry about it."

He added: "We've been down and done a few writing sessions already and we're going to sort of bed-in and do something..."

