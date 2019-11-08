Pete Doherty allegedly arrested in Paris on "drugs charges"

Pete Doherty of The Libertines performing in Berlin, 5 November 2019. Picture: Gina Wetzler/Redferns/Getty Images

It has been reported that The Libertines rocker was placed in detention in the French capital.

Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris, according to French authorities.

Sky News reports that the Libertines singer was placed in detention last night (7 November) after being stopped by police.

The news outlet continues: "The Paris prosecutor's office would not confirm French media reports that Doherty was carrying two grams of cocaine and was arrested in Pigalle, an area known for its late-night bars."

French outlet Le Point reports that the Gunga Din singer was approached by police officers on the corner of Rue de Douai and Rue Fontaine in the 9th arrondissement.

If the reports are true, it won't be the first brush with the law Doherty has had recently.

As reported by Kent Online, last month saw the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer attend Folkestone Magistrates Court after being caught speeding four times in the space of three weeks.

The rocker was given a six month driving ban and fined £2,307 for each driving offence - which racked up to a total of £9,228.

According to the outlet, Doherty - who was heard muttering "ouch" when he heard the total amount - was asked to disclose how much he earned each month and told the court the figure was £10,000, which equates to 120,000 a year.

Doherty claimed he was unable to see the speed cameras flash their lights while driving over the speed limit because of a broken dashboard light in his vehicle.

The musician is reported to have initially paid £100 for each of the four penalty notices, but was shocked to find himself in court because the additional points brought the total on his licence to a whopping 21 points.

Speaking to the court, he told magistrates: There's not a lot to say, really. My dashboard had a faulty light and I did the best I could because I couldn't see the speed that I was doing, because it was dark. I was staggered when I got the first notice."

The Gunga Din singer also admitted that he might be back in court sooner than he thinks as he was pulled over for driving his new electric scooter.

"I have a feeling that I might be back in here soon, because I bought an electric scooter and drove it down by the beach and was pulled over by two police officers," he explained.

"They had to go away on an emergency call but they gave me a notice and said I would hear from the court."

Hopefully Doherty can recoup some of the costs when The Libertines head out on their UK tour dates next month, which include a homecoming date at London's O2 Academy Brixton on 18 December.

See The Libertines 2019 UK tour dates below:

3 December - Bournemouth O2 Academy

4 December - Leeds O2 Academy

6 December - Dundee Caird Hall

7 December - Glasgow Barrowland

8 December - Glasgow Barrowland

10 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

11 December - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 December - Nottingham Rock City

14 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

15 December - Birmingham O2 Academy

16 December - Bristol O2 Academy

18 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

19 December - London O2 Academy Brixton

22 December - Margate Winter Gardens