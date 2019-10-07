Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite The Who tracks as he "proper" looks forward to supporting band

The former Oasis rocker has shared his excitement for joining the My Generation legends on their North American tour dates.

Liam Gallagher has shared his excitement for supporting The Who this month and shared his favourite tracks from the legends.

The former Oasis frontman will be setting out on the road with Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend in the United States, as they prepare to release WHO - their first studio album in 13 years.

Taking to Twitter the Shockwave singer wrote: "Proper looking forward to this tour with THE WHO hope my main man the artful dodger is feeling better and ready to rip it up singers rule as you were why me why not LG x".

Proper looking forward to this tour with THE WHO hope my main man the artful dodger is feeling better and ready to rip it up singers rule as you were why me why not LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2019

Asked what his favourite tracks are from the legendary mod rockers, Gallagher named 1965's My Generation, 1966's Disguises and 1967's Armenia City In The Sky.

My generation also digging disguises and Armenia city in the sky — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2019

Gallagher first revealed he'd be supporting the Baba O'Riley rockers back in April this year, telling a follower who asked if he would be visiting America: "Opening up for the WHO in October we’re gonna be talking about there generation and ours all at the same time".



Opening up for the WHO in October we’re gonna be talking about there generation and ours all at the same time — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is set for his own UK tour in November, while The Who will play the UK in 2020, playing shows which culminate in a homecoming date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 8 April.

Last month saw Gallagher reveal that Miles Kane and DMA's will join him on his 2019 UK and Irish dates.

Kane will support the One Of Us rocker on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while the Aussie outfit will join Gallagher on this other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates