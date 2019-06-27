Liam Gallagher announces November 2019 UK tour dates

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman has announced new tour UK dates this winter. Find out where he's headed, see the artwork for his new album and hear his River track.

Liam Gallagher has announced UK tour dates for 2019, while sharing new material and the artwork for his second solo album Why Me? Why Not.

The former Oasis rocker - who is playing the penultimate slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2019 this Saturday - has just confirmed dates across to support his forthcoming record and unveiled a new track in The River today (27 June 2019).

The Shockwave singer will begin his string of dates on Monday 11 November at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena and end them with a huge gig at The O2, London.

Gallagher will be joined by special guests, who are yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 12 July from 9am from livenation.co.uk, ticketmaster.co.uk and gigsandtours.com.

See Liam Gallagher's tour poster below:

Liam Gallagher announces UK tour dates for November 2019. Picture: Press

Liam's tour news comes as the Manchester legend releases another taste of his new music in the form of The River and shares the official artwork for his Why Me? Why Not album.

Why Me? Why Not. LG x pic.twitter.com/C0URJ6SE9o — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 27, 2019

The River's accompanying features a dissatisfied protagonist stomping around Gallagher's hometown of Manchester as an artist creates a mural of the rocker.

Watch the official video for The River here:

It follows the release of Gallagher's Shockwave single, which he gave its live debut at the Hackney Round Chapel.

See the official video for Shockwave here:

Liam Gallagher's Why Me? Why Not. album is set for release on 20 September 2019.

Pre-order the album to gain the The River as instant grat and gain early access for tickets.

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 November - Birmingham, Arena

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena