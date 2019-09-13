The Who announce 2020 UK arena dates and first studio album in 13 years

The My Generation legends have confirmed dates for March and April next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

The Who has today announced a full UK arena tour for 2020.

Following their return to Wembley Stadium this summer, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will embark on dates in spring next year, which kick off at Manchester Arena on 16 March and culminate with a date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 8 April.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 September at 10am.

The Who 2020 UK Tour Dates

16 March Manchester, Arena

18 March Dublin, 3Arena

21 March Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 March Glasgow, SSE Hydro

25 March Leeds, First Direct Arena

30 March Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

1 April Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

3 April Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

6 April Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

8 April London, SSE Arena Wembley

The My Generation rockers are also back with a brand new studio album entitled WHO, which marks their first in thirteen years. Daltrey says of the new album: “I think we’ve made our best album since Quadrophenia in 1973. Pete hasn’t lost it, he’s still a fabulous songwriter, and he’s still got that cutting edge.”

You can listen to the first single, Ball And Chain, here.

The Who - WHO album track listing:

All This Music Must Fade

Ball And Chain

I Don’t Wanna Get Wise

Detour

Beads On One String

Hero Ground Zero

Street Song

I’ll Be Back

Break The News

Rockin’ In Rage

She Rocked My World

According to the band, the new material covers "the Grenfell Tower fire, musical theft, spirituality, reincarnation, the power of memory and ‘an old rock star that has lost his marbles’".

Townshend says: “Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I’ve tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today."

WHO is set for release on 22 November 2019, but fans can pre-order the album now from their official website.

