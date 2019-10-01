Liam Gallagher teases he could be set for gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium in response to fan

The former Oasis frontman has responded to a fan who asked if he's set to play the home ground of his beloved football team.

Liam Gallagher has teased fans that he could be set for a huge homecoming gig at Manchester's Etihad Stadium next year.

After announcing that Miles Kane and DMA's were set to join him as support acts on his upcoming November dates, Gallagher asked his fans what he thought of the news.

However, one fan called @lyla95 turned the focus back on the former Oasis frontman, asking the Manchester legend if he was set to play the home ground of his beloved football club Man City.

Not one to be backwards about coming forwards, the One Of Us singer simply replied: "How do you know".

How do you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2019

It's not the first time Gallagher has talked about playing big outdoor gig next year, recently teasing he'd be up for Knebworth in 2020.

Oasis played two of the biggest shows in British music history on the grounds of Knebworth House in Hertfordshire in 1996, where they attracted a total of 250,000 fans across two nights.

Now, it looks like the Shockwave singer wants to recreate the magic moment all over again, telling Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music's Beats 1: "I prefer to stay away from the stadiums. And I think, Knebworth, I can do with getting back around there again. I don't know whether it's like but, I think it's definitely doable.

"If you get the right line up, you get all the top bands on there...it's well doable and I think it'd be mega. If not, we'll just do a pub in Knebworth."

If that wasn't compelling enough evidence, back in August the Manchester legend sent out a tweet which read: "Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know".

Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2019

It's not certain whether Gallagher will play the huge outdoor gigs, but one thing he did to is play an intimate show in his hometown last month.

Meanwhile, today Gallagher has announced that the next take from his Why Me? Why Not. album Now That I've Found You - a song dedicated to his formerly estranged daughter Molly Moorish.

