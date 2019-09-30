Liam Gallagher confirms two support acts for 2019 UK & Irish dates

Liam Gallagher. Picture: Press/Tom Beard

The former Oasis frontman has now announced Miles Kane and DMA's as his support acts for his November tour.

Liam Gallagher has finally confirmed the artists who will be supporting him on his upcoming UK tour dates.

Taking to Instagram, the former Oasis frontman shared his tour poster for the November tour, with Miles Kane and DMA's added as the special guests on the bill.

Miles Kane will support the Manchester legend on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while Aussie outfit DMA's will join Gallagher on the other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.

Miles Kane shared the news on his official Instagram with an image, which said: "Excited to announce that I’ll be supporting the one and only @liamgallagher in Liverpool, Dublin, Nottingham and London this November. Cannot bloody wait, extra crispy!"

The news comes after slowthai was forced to pull out of the dates to join Brockhampton on tour.

Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted

I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019

See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:

11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT

12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT

14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*

15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT

17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT

18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT

20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT

21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT

23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED

24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT

26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT

29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED

*DMAS supporting on these dates