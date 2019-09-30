Liam Gallagher confirms two support acts for 2019 UK & Irish dates
30 September 2019, 16:40 | Updated: 30 September 2019, 16:56
The former Oasis frontman has now announced Miles Kane and DMA's as his support acts for his November tour.
Liam Gallagher has finally confirmed the artists who will be supporting him on his upcoming UK tour dates.
Taking to Instagram, the former Oasis frontman shared his tour poster for the November tour, with Miles Kane and DMA's added as the special guests on the bill.
Miles Kane will support the Manchester legend on his dates in London, Nottingham and Dublin, while Aussie outfit DMA's will join Gallagher on the other shows - including his homecoming date at Manchester Arena.
Miles Kane shared the news on his official Instagram with an image, which said: "Excited to announce that I’ll be supporting the one and only @liamgallagher in Liverpool, Dublin, Nottingham and London this November. Cannot bloody wait, extra crispy!"
The news comes after slowthai was forced to pull out of the dates to join Brockhampton on tour.
Listen up all you boppers out there in the big city all you street people with an ear for the action slowthai has pulled out of the UK Tour Gutted— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 23, 2019
I still love ya homeboy good luck in the USA LG x
See the official dates for Liam Gallagher's November 2019 UK Tour:
11 November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena - SOLD OUT
12 November - Birmingham, Arena - SOLD OUT
14 November - Aberdeen, P&J Live*
15 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro* - SOLD OUT
17 November - Newcastle, Utilita Arena* - SOLD OUT
18 November - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena* - SOLD OUT
20 November - Manchester, MEN Arena* - SOLD OUT
21 November - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena* - SOLD OUT
23 November - Dublin, 3Arena -NEW DATE ADDED
24 November - Dublin, 3Arena - SOLD OUT
26 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28 November - London, O2 Arena - SOLD OUT
29 November - London, O2 Arena - NEW DATE ADDED
*DMAS supporting on these dates