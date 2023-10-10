Liam Gallagher teases tour dates are "in the post"

10 October 2023, 16:18 | Updated: 10 October 2023, 16:21

Liam Gallagher performs At Lucca Summer Festival in 2022
Liam Gallagher has teased new live dates. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has suggested to a fan that they can expect an announcement about live dates sometime soon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has teased that he could be announcing live dates very soon.

The former Oasis frontman took to his favourite platform X (formerly Twitter), to check in with his beloved fans and ask them how they were feeling out of 10.

When one responded that they'd be at a 10 if they had tour dates, the Manchester rocker replied that they were "in the post".

The Everything's Electric singer's comments come after he previously told fans he would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe with live dates.

The seminal album, which was released on 24th August 1994, will be three decades old next year and taking to X back in May, he declared: "As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x".

When a fan quizzed if his Definitely Maybe tour would be coming to Italy, the rocker replied that he was "planning on celebrating that album all over the world".

Liam Gallagher plays Once at KOKO London

Gallagher - who recently scored his second solo number one live album with Knebworth 22 and his fifth solo number one chart-topping album overall - also told fans to expect "lots and lots" of new music in 2024 after taking a break to "find himself" and heal from hip surgery this year.

More on Liam Gallagher

See more More on Liam Gallagher

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 1995

Roll With It TikTok trend prompts biblical Liam Gallagher impressions

Oasis

Liam Gallagher in Manchester, 2009

50 of Liam Gallagher's best ever quotes

Liam Gallagher onstage at the O₂ Ritz in Manchester.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform an amazing live show in Manchester in 2019

Liam Gallagher answers his Most Googled Questions

WATCH: Liam Gallagher answers his most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher in the video for Little By Little by Oasis

QUIZ: Only Oasis mega fans know all the words to Little By Little

Quizzes