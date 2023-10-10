Liam Gallagher teases tour dates are "in the post"

Liam Gallagher has teased new live dates. Picture: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has suggested to a fan that they can expect an announcement about live dates sometime soon.

Liam Gallagher has teased that he could be announcing live dates very soon.

The former Oasis frontman took to his favourite platform X (formerly Twitter), to check in with his beloved fans and ask them how they were feeling out of 10.

When one responded that they'd be at a 10 if they had tour dates, the Manchester rocker replied that they were "in the post".

There in the post — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 10, 2023

The Everything's Electric singer's comments come after he previously told fans he would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe with live dates.

The seminal album, which was released on 24th August 1994, will be three decades old next year and taking to X back in May, he declared: "As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x".

As it’s 30 years since DM was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in it’s original order at a few BIBLICAL venues LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 11, 2023

When a fan quizzed if his Definitely Maybe tour would be coming to Italy, the rocker replied that he was "planning on celebrating that album all over the world".

Im planning on celebrating that album all over the world 🌎 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 6, 2023

Liam Gallagher plays Once at KOKO London

Gallagher - who recently scored his second solo number one live album with Knebworth 22 and his fifth solo number one chart-topping album overall - also told fans to expect "lots and lots" of new music in 2024 after taking a break to "find himself" and heal from hip surgery this year.