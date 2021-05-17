Noel Gallagher: Liam hated Wonderwall and thought it was trip-hop

Noel and Liam Gallagher in Japan in 1994. Picture: Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker says his estranged brother hated one of their biggest anthems because he thought it sounded like the Bristol sound.

Noel Gallagher has revealed his brother Liam wasn't keen on Wonderwall at first.

The former Oasis rocker penned much of the Manchester band's songs and has recalled the moment he "laid down the law" with his brother over who sang which song.

As reported by NME, Noel has given an interview in the latest issue of MOJO magazine, where he said his estranged brother didn't care much for their 1995 track and compared it to the music of Bristol artists such as Portishead and Massive Attack.

Asked whether if always knew if a song would be sung by himself or Liam, he replied: "The only time I laid down the law was Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

"I was so f***ed off with him walking off stage and me having to take over and do the gig. I remember thinking, if I’m going to do this, I want a big fucking song to sing.

"I said, ‘You’re singing one or the other, but not both.’ He hated Wonderwall. He said it was trip-hop. There speaks a man who’s never heard trip-hop."

Noel also explained once more why he's not interested in an Oasis reunion.

Asked about the chances of getting the band back together, he told Australia's The Project on Channel 10: "The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they'll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn't see us, then that's tough cos I've never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols."

The We're On Our Way Now singer added: "People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise so no I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I'm afraid."

The 53-year-old rocker also doesn't see the fascination about he and his brother Liam's estranged relationship and insists he very rarely brings it up.

"It's not ever me that starts the conversation," he explained. "Other people are fascinated by it, which is fascinating to me.

"But other than that I don't really have a great deal to say about it."

