Liam Gallagher: "Oasis weren't Britpop"

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman has distanced himself and the band from the genre.

Liam Gallagher doesn't think Oasis were Britpop.

Despite being one of the biggest band's of the era and being part of the big Britpop chart battle of 1995 in which their Roll With It single faced off against Blur's Country House, it seems Liam doesn't see the band as part of the genre.

Asked by a fan on Twitter what his favourite Britpop band were, the Manchester rocker replied: "We weren’t Brit pop you bumbaclart".

We weren’t Brit pop you bumbaclart — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2023

Liam Gallagher isn't the only rocker from the era to shrug off the Britpop label. Back in 2019, Suede's Brett Anderson talked about trying to distance himself from the genre from early on.

Speaking on BBC Hardtalk, the Trash singer said: "I disassociated myself from that very early on, as soon as I saw what I saw as becoming this kind of laddish, jingoistic, cartoon happening, which became Britpop, I very quickly distanced Suede from that."

He added: “I think did it make us look snobby? Probably, you know, you make lots of mistakes along the way, I’m not perfect you know what I mean? But all you do, you just go with your instincts, and I saw what was happening with Britpop and for me, it felt quite distasteful. It felt nationalistic, it felt like there was, sort of, quite a strong thread of misogyny and I didn’t think Suede should be part of that."

Skunk Anansie lead singer Skin also hit out at the tag the same year, describing it as a “big fat dead bloated fish”

She told NME: “I think timing was for and against us. If Britpop wasn’t around, sure, it would have given us more space but Britpop consumed every fucking rasclaat ting. Every TV show, every radio station, every t-shirt. It’s all anybody wanted to talk about: Britpop, Britpop, Britpop, Britpop".

Liam Gallagher releases new Knebworth piece

Liam Gallagher may no longer consider Oasis as Britpop, but it's clear the genre is as popular as ever, with thousands of fans paying to see Liam play classic Oasis tracks across the world as well as Pulp and Blur returning for a string of reunion dates this year.

Jarvis Cocker and co have just completed a date at Castlefield Bowl in Manchester after a dazzling Finsbury Park gig, while Blur are set to play a duo of sold out gigs in the capital, taking to the station on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July.

