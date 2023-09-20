Liam Gallagher adopts adorable rescue dog Buttons from Thailand

Liam Gallagher has adopted a dog named Buttons from Thailand. Picture: Twitter/NiallHarbison

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis frontman introduced his new member of the family this week, who adopted from a sanctuary in Thailand.

Liam Gallagher has introduced a new member to his family in the shape of a dog called Buttons.

The former Oasis frontman was praised after it emerges he contacted a sanctuary in Thailand in order to to rehome the poor pooch, who was abandoned in the jungle.

Sharing a clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, sanctuary worker Niall Harbison wrote: "From being dumped in the Thai jungle to this. You couldn't make it up Buttons.

"You did it, brave little girl

"She's in safe hands @liamgallagher".

From being dumped in the Thai jungle to this. You couldn’t make it up Buttons.



You did it, brave little girl 🥰



She’s in safe hands @liamgallagher 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8I1K0wyrXV — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) September 19, 2023

The video, which was set to the backdrop of Stand By Me by Oasis explained in captions: "She was dumped as a puppy alone in Thailand but...

"Little Buttons just hit the jackpot with her forever home...

"At only 5 months old, her "family" abandoned her for not being cute enough...

"She slowly 'checked herself in' to the sanctuary even though she was terrified".

"But Buttons was healthy and needed a forever home," the video adds. "After 3 months in foster, she was ready to travel 10,000 kms across the world".

After explaining that the cute pup travelled by motorcycle, taxi, truck, ship, aeroplane, train and car, it continued: "She was a very brave girl and her life has changed forever."

Images of Liam Gallagher playing and snuggled up with Buttons then emerged on the heartfelt clip, which ended with the text: "Well done Buttons. Sometimes dreams do come true."

Fans quizzed Harbinson on how the Manchester rocker came to adopt Buttons and one asked: "Did he apply just like everyone else and then you found out it was *that* Liam Gallagher," he replied: "Exactly this".

Exactly this — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) September 19, 2023

Liam Gallagher has since reached out to Niall, praising him for the "good work" and calling Buttons "BIBLICAL".

Yes Nial it’s LG just wanna say keep up the good work your a top lad buttons is BIBLICAL thanks once again love you longtime x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 2023

Praised was heaped upon Buttons, who is said to have walked herself into the sanctuary, and the Rock 'N' Roll Star, who adopted her.

One fan wrote: "Wow..Buttons hit the Lottery of Life..God Bless, Liam Gallagher for giving Buttons a forever-loving home.. ..Well done".

Wow..Buttons hit the Lottery of Life..God Bless, Liam Gallagher for giving Buttons a forever-loving home.. ..Well done...🐕🥰🙏 — Gerseygal (@MandyGerseygal) September 19, 2023

Another simply added: "Well done Liam

"As you were".

Well done Liam



As you were — Phil Sledge (@Phil_Sledge) September 19, 2023

So far, Liam and Buttons seem to be matching each other's energy as Liam told his followers they were both: "ZEN as F***".

When one fan asked if he thinks the dog knows he's "THE" Liam Gallagher, he responded: "I sing wonderwall to her"

I sing wonderwall to her — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 20, 2023

It's not the first time Liam has chosen to adopt a pet.

Back in 2018, the Wall Of Glass singer visited Wood Green, The Animals Charity and came home with the adorable kitten Sid.

The 15 week old feline - who was formerly called Tiger Lily - had only been at the charity's north London centre for a week when the Manchester legend first saw her on their website.

Lucky Sid has gone off to 'Live forever' with none other than @liamgallagher!! Most cats love an early 'Sunday Morning Call' we wonder if Sid will tomorrow? Remember to #AskWoodGreen any pet question you may have, wishing you all a 'Wonderwall' weekend! pic.twitter.com/YAkkPhKZSy — Woodgreen Pets Charity (@WoodgreenPets) November 3, 2018

Colin Harris, Animal Rehomer at Wood Green London told Radio X: “Liam was totally laidback throughout the rehoming process and kindly agreed for us to take pictures of his encounter with Sid.

"Seeing his posts on social media when he introduced Sid to his followers was really lovely and exciting for the team here at Wood Green. ”

Say Hello to Nancy. LG x pic.twitter.com/S6ZxbduENk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 27, 2019

Sid was soon joined by a second kitten, who the rocker called Nancy in a nod to the late Sex Pistols icon and his troubled girlfriend Nancy Spungen.

For the adoption he took to Wood Green, The Animals charity once again, who wrote: "Thank you for visiting our London centre, and for giving Nancy a loving home".