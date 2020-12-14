Radio X teams up with CALM to launch mental health podcasts

Radio X Mental Health Toolkit. Picture: Radio X

Radio X’s Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM will see stars like Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, comedian Nish Kumar and our own Ed Gamble to offer advice and real stories about mental health.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

It’s fair to say 2020 is a year we didn’t expect and threw many lives into turmoil.

The events of this year have impacted many, if not all areas of our lives, and that includes our mental health.

Radio X has teamed up with the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), to bring you a series of short podcasts, hosted by some fantastic names, to help with advice and real stories about mental health.

Nish Kumar performs on the comedy stage during Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Carla Speight/Getty Images

Each host will explore an area of mental health, guiding listeners through the advice, support and expertise offered by CALM, with some reflecting on their own personal experiences.

Comedian and voice of Love Island Iain Stirling opens up about anxiety. SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox talks depression. Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil touches upon grief and bereavement and comedian Nish Kumar covers financial stress.

Biffy Clyro: Ben Johnston, Simon Neil and James Johnston. Picture: Ash Roberts/Press

Podcaster, comedian and host of Sunday mornings on Radio X, Ed Gamble, will present an episode entitled "Your Mental Health", speaking about how listeners might be feeling and exploring ways they can seek help from other resources available. Each podcast is under 10 minutes with a succinct and accessible format.

Ed Gamble with his Radio X show partner Matthew Crosby. Picture: Radio X

Radio X’s Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM launches today (Monday 14 December) on Global Player or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember you are not alone.

You can reach CALM online at www.thecalmzone.net or on their helpline from 5pm - midnight at 0800 58 58 58.

Outside of these hours the Samaritans can be reached 24 hours a day on 116 123

Campaign Against Living Miserably logo. Picture: www.thecalmzone.net

Radio X’s Mental Health Tool Kit with CALM launches at the end of an incredibly challenging year and at a time when CALM's life-saving services are needed more than ever. Since the first UK-wide lockdown, the CALM helpline has answered 99,186 calls and chats and directly prevented 323 suicides. That’s over 16,800 hours talking to people and 934,481 chat messages exchanged around topics such as isolation, anxiety, relationship concerns, health worries, and financial stress.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “We are incredibly proud to launch our Mental Health Tool Kit in partnership with Campaign Against Living Miserably today. We know that in an extraordinarily challenging year, many listeners have turned to radio and podcasts for support, and so our aim is to amplify the conversation around mental health and to share the resources that organisations like CALM can offer with our audience. These podcasts are accessible, open and supportive, and we are very grateful to CALM and to Iain, Nish, Ed, Jason and Simon for having this very important conversation with our listeners.”

Simon Gunning, CEO of CALM, said: “It is predicted that 10 million people – almost a fifth of the population in England - will need mental health support as a direct consequence of COVID-19. This is a national issue that needs everyone’s attention. Our partnership with Radio X will enable us to reach more people who may need support before they reach the point of crisis, wherever they are, no matter what. And in doing so we can continue to play an important role in challenging the stigma surrounding mental health and take another step in creating long-term cultural change.”