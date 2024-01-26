Liam Gallagher won’t sing The Stone Roses songs on joint tour with John Squire: “They just mean too much"

Liam Gallagher & John Squire on their tour dates and new album

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker and John Squire told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan what to expect from their live dates and forthcoming album.

Liam Gallagher has said he won't be singing Oasis or The Stone Roses songs during his joint tour with John Squire.

The rock stars, who each hail from the legendary Manchester bands, have today shared the details of their self-titled joint album, which will be accompanied by live dates across the UK.

Asked by Radio X's Johnny Vaughan if they'd be adding favourites from Oasis or The Stone Roses to their live dates, Gallagher replied: "Nah, not doing any of that. It’s gonna be just this album and maybe a few covers that we might get round to doing, but it won’t be our other bands and that, ‘cause that’s naff."

"No, them songs mean too much to me man for me to be howling over," added the Just Another Rainbow singer. "I wouldn’t mind howling over the Oasis ones and that."

Quizzed if it would feel like "big-league karaoke" he replied: "No, but they just mean too much to me."

When asked about his favourite songs from The Stone Roses, he didn't hesitate in his response, citing: "I Am The Resurrection," before adding: "Waterfall, Made of Stone, all of them. I like all the backwards stuff as well… The Foz. That’s a beauty."

Liam Gallagher has often discussed being a Stone Roses fan and even credited them as the reason he wanted to be in a band.

"That's where it all started for me, man," he told Johnny Vaughan.

Liam Gallagher, Radio X's Johnny Vaughan and John Squire. Picture: Radio X

This week also saw the unveil the second take to come from the album, Mars To Liverpool, which follows lead track Just Another Rainbow and John Squire revealed his thought process when it came to the lyrics.

When asked if the song came to him when he saw a rainbow from his home, he told Johnny Vaughan: "That’s probably part of it, but I didn’t see a rainbow and think, ‘I’ll write another song. I just let anything come in. I sit down with a guitar and let anything come in.

"It could be from the TV, something I’ve read in a book, a joke, a text from Liam, something I’ve seen outside.[…]There’s no entry policy for a lyric."

Asked what could be expected from the joint album, the Seahorses founder simply said: "Greatness."

See the artwork and tracklisting for their album below:

Liam Gallagher and John Squire's album tracklisting:

1. Raise Your Hands

2. Mars To Liverpool

3. One Day At A Time

4. I’m a Wheel

5. Just Another Rainbow

6. Love You Forever

7. Make It Up As You Go Along

8. You're Not The Only One

9. I’m So Bored

10. Mother Nature's Song

Gallagher even reacted to the news that Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has decided to leave the role, joking: "Good riddance".

The life-long Man City fan added: "I've got nothing. Yeah, good riddance. See you later."

Liam Gallagher on Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool

Liam Gallagher and John Squire will head out on tour dates this spring, joined by special guest Jake Bugg, who will play all shows but their date in Brooklyn, NY.

Fans who pre-order the album by 3pm on Tuesday 30th January will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets. The pre-sale will open at 9:30am on Wednesday 31st January before any remaining tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday 2nd February.

See Liam Gallagher and John Squire's 2024 tour dates: